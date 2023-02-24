Scorpio Horoscope Today, February 24, 2023: Take up a new hobby

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios may remain happy and relaxed at home. Taking up a hobby can be a great way to relax and unwind. The trajectory of your romantic life is likely to improve. Single people have a good shot at meeting their soul mates today. Put your best foot forward. Your financial future may be more secure and stable if you have a regular source of income and can reap the rewards of your investments. However, you'll need to prioritise your health and embrace moderation. The effects of any form of neglect could be disastrous. Today might be a fairly average working day. Those working in the public sector may become bored with their jobs because of their routine nature. You and your loved ones may travel to a faraway location in the evening to participate in a wedding ceremony. Profitable investments can be made in real estate deals. For better grades, students should devote more time to studying.

Scorpio Finance Today

With your reliable income stream, you can start realising some of your goals on the financial front. All of your financial dealings may soon turn a profit. Buying a car or motorcycle of your choice today could be a life-changing decision.

Scorpio Family Today

The stars today point to a happy home life for Scorpios. The happy news of a new baby in the family may serve as a morale booster. There's nothing like a child bringing the family together.

Scorpio Career Today

Work may seem less exciting today. It's because you've already done everything you can for your career today. Today, avoid irrational thoughts by focusing on other things. Today's missed sales targets may depress sales executives.

Scorpio Health Today

Scorpios may enjoy good health, but recurring chronic conditions can be a nuisance. Getting medical help right away is your best bet for getting some relief. You might gain a lot from trying out yoga and meditation.

Scorpio Love Life Today

If you're a Scorpio, today is a good day to open up to your significant other about how you feel emotionally. There's a good chance that your significant other will feel the same way about you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

