Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 10

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may be able to overcome some of the most challenging tasks easily. You are likely to work hard to achieve success. You may also get help from your friends and acquaintances during this period. A new opportunity is coming your way, and you need to think about it very strategically. Sometimes looking into the past is a great way to grow. Today, think about your past experiences with something similar and use the wisdom of experience to come out a proud winner. Sit down and make a list of things you need to do. This may help in clearing your mind, and others won’t have doubts about your abilities and aptitude. A likeable and positive way with others encourages them to give you support when you need it. You may travel for work, which will bring productive results shortly. Students can get a chance to study abroad this today.

Scorpio Finance Today

You also may see some unexpected expenditure. If you are planning to settle abroad, then this may not be the right time. Those in business must avoid making any new investment and not trust anyone quickly. Do not make any decision in haste.

Scorpio Family Today

At home, try to create a positive atmosphere in the family. Spending time with your mother is to give you invaluable insights into your ongoing problems. Those married are advised to be cautious, as they face some issues at home due to careless behavior.

Scorpio Career Today

Some of you may get an opportunity to work with a foreign-based company. At the workplace, you are likely to be appreciated for your creative ideas and strategy for a new project of great importance. This may open doors of advancement.

Scorpio Health Today

A sound mind resides in a sound body, so take heed and stop taking your health for granted. Trust your abilities to develop a positive attitude today. A good diet and positive thinking are likely to make a huge difference to your health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Today, your entire life can change with you giving up all recurring thoughts of the past. Explore as many romantic possibilities as you can today. Love can be found in the most unexpected of places. Those in love can expect to improve their bonding with each other.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026