Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 4

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio born person, if anyone can be rewarded as the best lover title in the world, it has to be you or no one else. You make a perfect partner as you know all the tricks and tips to woo your lover or spouse. You stay committed and loyal in your relationship as long as you feel the love in reciprocation. But getting resentful and revenge oriented is your another aspect of personality. To you, it is best advised for today that you only look for the positive and goodness around. Keep yourself engaged in some recreational activities and you will have a great day ahead.

Scorpio Finance Today

You are at the peak of a good financial status these days and you are enjoying this moment to the best. Today it might happen that you feel like to donate some amount of money to a charitable event or foundation known to you.

Scorpio Family Today

You may expect some tension or a small argument with your parents today. try to avoid getting in to it by not using any harsh words. Also, be understanding of their view point and experience in life as well.

Scorpio Career Today

Expect a normal routine day in the office today. You may have to deal with the correspondence of an absent employee as well. Students should focus more on their preparation.

Scorpio Health Today

It is a great day to enjoy your best of health and peace of mind in the recent times. You have made a good progress and finally things are beginning to show positive results in your health and fitness.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You might want to discuss something very important and crucial with your partner or spouse from a long time. Don’t wait any further and express your vision freely, your partner is in a mood to understand all of it with a clear mind.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026