September 2-8, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) There's no escaping the spotlight! No matter what you do, the stage will find you this week, putting you at the center of attention wherever you go. It's your lucky week, so embrace the limelight. Lucky Chinese zodiac signs from September 2-8, 2024. (Pexels)

That said, be mindful of your appearance—since you'll be in the spotlight, you might want to avoid being caught in your pajamas! Red-coloured crystals will help you stay grounded, and the colour red will boost your luck through the root chakra.

If you've been dealing with difficult situations, get ready for a positive shift. Karmic justice is on your side, and those who caused trouble will soon regret it. This week, luck is turning in your favour!

Feel free to journal about your experiences and pay attention to signs and synchronicities—they’ll guide you toward the next round of lucky “coincidences” designed just for you. The colours blue and green will bring you luck this week.

You will have so much luck this week that it may feel overwhelming after a while. The abundance of good fortune might numb you to the blessings coming your way. Try to stay aware and mindful of each positive turn so you don’t miss the opportunity to use this luck to propel your dreams and goals forward. If you're not careful, you may end up coasting through the good vibes without truly harnessing them for your own growth. Stay grounded and alert!

Your luck will bloom when you take time to be alone and appreciate the simple beauties of the world. Whether you're relaxing at home with a book or sitting quietly in a garden, unexpected blessings will find you in those peaceful moments.

For some, this luck may manifest as a chance meeting with a kindred spirit who could either guide you toward an opportunity you've been seeking or even turn out to be a soulmate. This week, the colour blue and the crystal Aquamarine will bring you extra luck.

No matter your gender or identity, your luck this week will flow through feminine energy—not the stereotypical kind that's fragile or submissive, but the kind that rules with wisdom and strength. This is the powerful force of femininity that leads with authority and grace, and it will guide you in your personal life, relationships, and even in your professional or academic world.

Be open to these blessings and don't let outdated beliefs cloud your vision. Stay grounded, and you'll see things clearly. The colour red will bring you luck this week.