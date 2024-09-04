September 2-8, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week, your luck in love comes from recognizing your own worth and not downplaying it. If you're single, the right person will see your value, so trust your luck to guide you to them. Those who aren't right for you won’t appreciate the amazing person you are. Chinese Horoscope from September 2-8, 2024: Find out why these five Chinese zodiac signs will be lucky in love by this weekend.(Freepik)

If you're in a relationship, trust your instincts, especially if you sense that someone else is bothered by your happiness with your partner. For some of you, your intuition may also bring up unspoken worries or dissatisfaction that either you or your partner are holding back. Let your luck guide you to resolve these issues and build deeper trust. Honest communication is the key to starting this process.

Your luck in love this week is all about taking control of your future and never doubting your worth! If you're single, go all out and show up as your best self when meeting new people. You can still set healthy boundaries and only share what feels right, but your luck will truly shine when you're unapologetically yourself—because there's nothing to apologize for in the first place!

In a relationship, your love luck is about grounding your bond in real-world experiences and material things. Whether you're buying a home together or investing in something meaningful, luck will support these efforts, bringing you and your partner even closer.

Your luck in love this week is focused on healing your heart and freeing yourself from any negative relationships from the past. If you're single, take a break from dating. Though it might seem strange, your luck will guide you to the people, places, and experiences that will help you heal those old emotional wounds. The growth that follows will be amazing!

If you're in a relationship, you have the opportunity to either strengthen your bond and take things to a new level or reflect on whether your partner is truly the right one for you. If you choose to deepen your relationship, your efforts will be rewarded with happiness and success. But if you feel unsure, your luck will help you find clarity, either making space for the right person or encouraging you to walk away from relationships that no longer serve you.

Your luck in love this week comes from within. Stay grounded, patient, calm, and positive—this mindset will enhance your good fortune, while negativity could block it. If you're single, get ready for a lot of attention. You'll choose who to date, but be cautious of people who want to take advantage of your positive energy.

If you're in a relationship, your luck will open doors for you and your partner that will greatly impact your future together. This could be finding the perfect home, starting a business to fill a gap in the market, or even being chosen for a leadership role in your community. These opportunities will indirectly strengthen your love life, so be ready to embrace them!

Your luck in love this week centres around truly knowing who you are, recognizing your strengths, and being clear about what you want in love. If you're single, embracing this mindset will attract the right people into your life, whether friends or potential partners, ultimately leading you to genuine love.

In a relationship, your luck will bring unexpected blessings when you're out in the world with your partner. It could be something small like getting a free dessert on a date, finding a great deal on a trip you've been eyeing, or even stumbling upon the perfect engagement ring at just the right price.