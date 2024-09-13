September full moon 2024: How this lunar phase will affect each zodiac sign

A new lunar phase is arriving with this month's full moon, which will peak on September 17 at 7:34 p.m. PT. Known as the Harvest Moon, this full moon will shine less brightly than usual due to a penumbral eclipse. During this eclipse, only a small part of the moon will pass through Earth’s darker shadow, making the moon's glow less intense than in past full moons. A full moon, also called harvest moon, is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., October 2, 2020.(Reuters file photo)

Aries- It’s time to listen closely to your body and recharge both emotionally and spiritually. This is a great moment to tap into your intuition and psychic abilities, so pay attention to any hunches or signs from the universe. Keeping track of dreams or moments of déjà vu might lead you in the right direction.

Taurus- You're ready for a change! Your social life is buzzing, and you may find yourself surrounded by friends or even meeting new people. It's a time when your hopes and dreams feel closer than ever. If you're single, this is the perfect time to get out there and meet someone new, or perhaps try online dating.

Gemini- Your confidence is rising, and you're set for a professional win. Whether it’s a promotion, award, or even a new job offer, this time shines a spotlight on your career. Put in the hard work now, and it will pay off. If you experience a job change, it’s a redirection towards something even better.

Cancer- Adventure is calling! Whether it’s booking a flight, planning a future vacation, or diving into a new project, this is a time for exploring new territories. Legal matters, academic projects, or media work may also see significant movement now.

Leo- Prosperity is within reach. You could see a financial bonus, payout, or even an increase in assets. In your personal life, intimacy and connection will be heightened, making it the perfect time to get cozy with a loved one.

Virgo- Relationships take center stage for you. A major turning point may be on the horizon, whether that’s a deeper commitment, engagement, or even marriage. If you're single, someone with long-term potential could enter your life. However, if you're not aligned, this might be the time to part ways.

Libra- Your productivity is about to skyrocket. You might be wrapping up a big project or taking on new responsibilities. It’s a time to assess your work-life balance and make sure you’re not overextending yourself. Health and wellness might also demand your attention, and you could feel inclined to make positive changes.

Scorpio- Romance and creativity are in the air. Whether it's falling in love, rekindling the spark in a relationship, or embracing artistic projects, this is a time of passion. For those thinking about children, important news could also arise.

Sagittarius- Expect significant changes at home or with family. You might decide to move, redecorate, or throw a fun gathering. Shifts in your domestic life will be a focus, bringing new energy to your living space.

Capricorn- Your mind is buzzing with ideas. This is the perfect time to dive into intellectual or creative projects like writing, speaking, or branding. Put your ideas out there and see who responds.

Aquarius- Your finances are in the spotlight. You may experience changes in your income, whether it's a raise, new client, or side hustle. If one stream of income fades, this is a great time to explore new opportunities.

Pisces- You’re stepping into a powerful moment. A personal goal or significant relationship could see major progress. It’s time to embrace your unique qualities, take charge, and assert yourself as you move closer to achieving your dreams.