The powerful combination of the Strawberry Moon and Mercury Retrograde in late June 2026 brings a period of reflection, emotional healing, and personal transformation. While it may feel challenging at times, this cosmic phase encourages you to let go of old patterns, close unfinished chapters, and prepare for a fresh beginning. Strawberry Moon and Mercury Retrograde 2026: 5 zodiac signs that need to be extra careful (Pinterest)

From June 29 to July 23, Mercury Retrograde asks you to slow down, think carefully before making decisions, and revisit situations that still need closure. At the same time, the Strawberry Moon on June 29 and 30 shines a light on what is no longer serving you. Together, these two astrological events create the perfect opportunity to release emotional baggage and step into a new phase of life.

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Closing a karmic chapter You have carried certain fears, habits, and emotional wounds for a long time. Your past experiences have shaped many of the choices you have made to this point. This cosmic period encourages you to let go of the version of yourself that no longer fits your journey. Instead of holding on to old pain, allow yourself to welcome the new version of you that has been waiting to emerge.

5 zodiac signs that need to be extra careful If you are a Pisces, Aries, Capricorn, Cancer, or Scorpio, this period may feel especially intense. You may notice misunderstandings, emotional ups and downs, or unexpected delays becoming more common.

During this time, avoid unnecessary arguments and conflicts whenever possible. If you are traveling, double-check your tickets, travel plans, and schedules to avoid confusion. Try not to react emotionally to every situation or every person's behavior. Taking a step back before responding can save you from unnecessary stress.

Stop letting others take you for granted This is also a reminder to protect your energy and set healthy boundaries. Do not allow yourself to become a doormat for people who do not value your kindness or respect your efforts.

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If someone has already shown you where you stand in their life, believe their actions instead of holding on to false hope. You may have put your own needs aside for the past four years. Now is the time to take control of your life and make choices that truly support your happiness and well-being.

Be patient with major decisions Mercury Retrograde is generally not considered the best time to sign new contracts or make major commitments. If possible, wait until the retrograde period is over before finalizing important agreements.

At the same time, be prepared for emotional releases. Letting go may feel heavy, but it is an important part of your growth. Support yourself through meditation, saltwater baths, sound healing, and nourishing foods that help you stay balanced and grounded.