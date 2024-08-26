Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024 predicts a happy personal life

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy and spend more time with dear ones Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024. Professional success will be at your side.

Catch up with a happy personal and professional life today. Keep your seniors at the office happy with the performance. Though health is normal, take care of the diet.

Your love life is free from troubles today. Professional success will be at your side. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible in the relationship and avoid unnecessary arguments that may dampen the love life. Your passion and love for the partner will be visible in your actions but the partner may not respond in the same way. Spend more time together and keep the lover in high spirits. You may also propose to the crush today to get a positive response. Some lover affairs will turn into marriage with the support of parents. Avoid arguments with the partner as this can elevate troubles today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Consider taking up new responsibilities. There can be disturbances in the form of office politics. IT professionals would need to coordinate with foreign clients and convincing them can be a deadly task. Those professionals with good communication skills can succeed here. If you are keen to switch jobs, wait for a day or two. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to work hard. Businessmen will successfully launch new ventures.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will impact the routine life. You may buy or sell a property. There can be issues related to property within the family and be sensible while discussing it with siblings. Expect a friend to ask for monetary help today. Female entrepreneurs who are entrepreneurs will receive foreign funds which would improve their financial status. You may also require funds to meet the health requirements at home.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health will harm the day. Despite proper exercise, some Taurus natives will feel laziness. Viral fever, coughing, and pain in joints can disturb you. Pregnant females must avoid riding a scooter or engaging in adventure sports. Keep a tab on the diet and consume more vegetables and fruits. Some children will also develop bruises while playing today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)