Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2024 predicts no hiccups in finance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 26, 2024 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Look for pleasant moments in love.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a man of principles

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2024: Your professional life is productive and your health is also good.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2024: Your professional life is productive and your health is also good.

Look for pleasant moments in love. Consider safe options to invest in finance for a better tomorrow. Your professional life is productive and your health is also good.

Plan the future of the romantic relationship. Professionally and financially you are good. No major ailment will also trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Spread happiness in the love affair. Some lovers will see minor differences of opinion but do not let that affect the relationship. Your commitment to the love affair will have positive results and ensure you both even plan a romantic dinner or vacation to take a call on the future. Some female natives will be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover and may get back into the old relationship. However, married natives need to stay out of it to save the marriage.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work that will have positive results. Ensure you express your opinion at team meetings and your suggestions will have takers. Those who hold senior positions should not hesitate to experiment with projects. Your communication skills will impress the client. Traders handling textiles, footwear, computer accessories, optical, and health products will see good returns today. Students will clear the examinations and new joiners at an office will find the right space to fit in.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will trouble you. A legal issue will be settled which will also cut down legal expenses. You may renovate the house and can also invest in fixed deposits and mutual funds that are relatively safer. Some females will require spending for a celebration within the family or at the workplace. The second part of the day is good to take a call on the division of property among children.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise and you may also join a gym today. Some children will develop stomach-related infections which will stop them from attending school. Seniors should be careful while boarding a bus or train. You should also be careful while boarding a train or while driving at night. The second part of the day is also crucial for females who take part in adventure activities.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On