Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2024 predicts a new project at work

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let challenges come up Resolve the love issues and make the relationship warmer. Prove your commitment at work by picking up new tasks that are also challenging. Health is positive. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2024. Prove your commitment at work by picking up new tasks that are also challenging.

Make your relationship one of the best by sharing every emotion. Do not let emotions decide your professional life. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Consider making new decisions in the life associated with romance. Spend more time together and your attitude will be pleasant, taking the love affair to the next level. You both share happiness and grief alike and always shower affection on each other. This will strengthen the bond. As female natives may have higher chances of getting pregnant, non-married natives need to be extra careful. Single males can expect to fall in love in the second half of the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Take up new responsibilities at work. Today is good to launch a new project and even businessmen can pick the day to introduce a new idea. Some traders will be happy to sign new deals that may invite good wealth. If you are keen to switch the job, pick the second part of the day to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Some students who aspire to get into a foreign university for higher studies will also have reasons to smile.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there but the routine life will be unaffected. You may buy electronic appliances and furniture. Some females will be required to contribute to a celebration at the office. Pick the day to resolve a property dispute with a sibling. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market or speculative business can also consider it as good returns may come in. However, be careful about the decisions you make.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Keep your health intact and ensure you maintain a good lifestyle. Children will have bruises while playing. Viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and skin allergies will be common today. However, no serious ailments will be there and even seniors will be free from pain at joints. Avoid food that is rich in fat, sugar, and oil.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)