Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 19, 2024 predicts new territories in trading

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your valor speaks your personality Keep the love affair subtle and cool today. Ensure you both spend more time happily. Be careful to meet the professional requirements. Health is also good. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 19, 2024: Be careful to meet the professional requirements. Health is also good.

Resolve the tremors with the lover and ensure you spend more time together. Perform the best at the workplace while there will also be no major monetary issues. But handle wealth carefully. Health is also good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Look for pleasant moments to express love. While you spend time together, ensure no unpleasant conversation takes place. Be careful not to insult your partner as this can create a ruckus in your life. Single females can expect a proposal but ensure you make a decision a few days later. Stay away from an extramarital affair and also take your partner into confidence. Do not let anything happen that may impact your marital relationship.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Let professional success define you today. New opportunities will come to you and it is your call on how to take them up. Those who are into creative sectors including writing, acting, designing, and music will see new opportunities. Do not let egos impact your performance at work. A senior will question the integrity at a team meeting but not get into confrontations. Instead, handle this patiently. Entrepreneurs will be happy to take the trade to new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good and the second part of the day will see you gaining good returns from stock and speculative business. A sibling will need financial assistance for a health or legal problem. You may also provide money for charity in the second half of the day. Those who have children studying abroad will need money to pay the tuition fees. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. There will also be relief from previous ailments. However, some females will have skin-related infections. It is good to avoid dusty areas today. You may start attending a gym today or even quit alcohol and tobacco. Some seniors will have bone-related issues and will require consulting a doctor. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports while on vacation today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)