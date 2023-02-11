Valentine's Day 2023: Best gift ideas for each zodiac sign

Aries: Support their wild side! They love adventure and therefore a trip to an adventure park with fun rides and their partner will make Aries very happy. You could also go for a karaoke machine or just passes by a nightclub they really want to visit. Just be there with them through the journey and they will make sure you enjoy it as well.

Taurus: A cool recipe book or some cooking utensils they’ve wanted to buy for a while now would be really good as a gift for this sign. You could also go for something as simple as a meal cooked by you for them.

Gemini: They appreciate the thought but also need the gift to be something practical. A gadget or technology like polaroid cameras and online journals. Or just a music and video app subscription can be something they will cherish for sure.

Cancer: A cute little plant to decorate their favourite nook of the house or a soft knitted blanket they can hold onto while relaxing during their me time are some of the many things you can buy for this sign which values comfort a lot.

Leo: Tickets to their favourite concert or stand-up comedy show. Or just an abrupt road trip with their friends. Leo loves fun plans and thus would be really happy to have the people they love closer to them on this special day.

Virgo: Virgo loves emotions. A journal where they can write down the thoughts of their overthinking self. Or just a feel-good songs music playlist curated by you would be cherished by them for long.

Libra: They relate to beauty. So a piece of furniture that has some kind of history and is aesthetic will make them happy. A walkthrough date at a historical place can also become the highlight of their day.

Scorpio: Make them feel good. A cute sundress or an expensive bag. The fact that you thought of them when you saw it will make them feel special. A little hard to impress but give them something useful like portable gadgets.

Sagittarius: Attachments are valued by a Sagittarius. As long as the gift has a deep thought behind it, they will value it for life. It could be from something like a bracelet or a pendant to a little coffee date with their loved ones. Just add a smile and shower some love and you are good to go.

Capricorn: A Pictionary puzzle or a sudoku book. Gifts that stimulate their minds are of high importance to this sign. A Microsoft Office subscription might also get you in their good books.

Aquarius: Give them a hobby kit. Be it pottery, painting, knitting etc. This sign will love to master a new skill any time of the day. You could also take an Aquarius on a scenic long drive to make them happy.

Pisces: An air diffuser that will remind them of you every time they use it will be a very nice gift for a sign that loves pleasant smells. You could also give them cute aesthetic diaries that might help them pen down their poems on a more memorable surface.