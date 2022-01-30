Virgo Daily Horoscope for Jan 30: Keep yourself busy and entertained

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, the day may be full of promise as you may get ample opportunities to prove your mettle. Your hands are likely to be full of tasks and with your dexterity you may be able to finish them off before time. You may pursue a hobby to keep yourself busy and entertained. Some of you may learn a new language. Brief periods of stress may bother you, but optimism is likely to keep you going. Positive changes in your life are likely to fill you up with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and confidence. Embarking on a journey with young children without carefully planning first may land you in trouble. You may be unable to enjoy your time of relaxation. Legal property matters may be solved amicably in presence of relatives and family members.

Virgo Finance Today

On the financial front, extra capital from business dealing may bring handsome profits. Spending on luxurious items may give you satisfaction. Some of you may focus attention towards more lucrative money-making schemes.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, your cheerful disposition may keep your loved ones in an upbeat mood. Spending more time with siblings and cousins is likely to strengthen your old ties. A picnic together is on the cards for you.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, staying away from negativities may improve your productivity. You may be able to bring your hidden talent to the fore. However, do not get too carried away or it could harm your interests at work.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, minor ailments are likely to aggravate if you ignore them. A weakened immune system may give rise to health problems. Discipline your lifestyle and keep a check on your eating habits to stay healthy and energetic.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, prioritizing the needs of your partner is likely to bring the two of you closer to each other. Intimacy and trust are likely to grow between you. Marriage may be on the cards for the eligible bachelors.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

