Virgo Daily Horoscope for March 03: Take a chill pill

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

There is always a silver lining to every situation. So never feel disheartened to start afresh. With your confidence and courage, you can conquer all battles. You are somebody who believes in finding solutions and not sulking over mistakes. You are a true leader and your bold decisions have often been the reason for your team’s success. You have been too occupied, but you must take out time to re-examine your motives behind your moves. With this, you can move ahead with confidence. Take a break from your schedule and plan your long-pending trip with your friends. A weekend trip to a rural pocket can be beneficial in rejuvenating your mood. Plan your trip carefully as things are much more difficult than they appear. Being careful while making a property deal will yield good results. Legal disputes with friends are likely to be resolved in your favour.

Virgo Finance Today

Be extremely careful as you might indulge in speculative activities. Your habit of splurging can create problems. Remember, money saved is money earned. So start saving more than before.

Virgo Family Today

You will get more involved in the studies of your children. Your children need your guidance and assistance in academics. Before giving them any advice you must not forget to think from their perspective also.

Virgo Career Today

Things might get exhausting at work which can lead to negative emotions and behavioural changes at the workplace. You must stay calm while dealing with your colleagues and this will help you to build up trust with your colleagues.

Virgo Health Today

You have been working constantly on your health but not getting the desired results because you were not following a good routine with regular exercise. Avoid skipping breakfast and rigorous exercises, especially skipping and other cardio workouts.

Virgo Love Life Today

The day is great for your love life. You can make marriage or engagement proposals. You are a sensitive soul who is aware of others’ expectations and this will make things easier for you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

