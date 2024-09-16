Weekly Career Horoscope for September 16-22, 2024

Aries: This week, you may deal with the storm of changes at the workplace. While flexibility has been your strength, it is now high time that you do not rush things and take a break. This pause will help you gain a better perspective and set a better goal. This is the right time to review the project that one is handling and make changes in strategies. Gather information and take the right action. Ensure you remain humble, trust your instincts, and do not be in a rush. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: This week, you can combine work and personal life interestingly. Relatives and friends will be a source of information and contacts. Such social interactions may trigger one to consider improving one’s workplace. Buying new devices for home is not only a personal improvement, it can also enhance your efficiency and well-being. This is the best time to evaluate if your work environment is compatible with your lifestyle.

Gemini: This week, you are expected to deliver your best professional performance. Your business associates will be particularly happy with your input, which will indicate a good job done. This positive feedback is not just an encouragement; it is an assurance that one is being rewarded for his/her efforts and commitment. Take this momentum to strengthen your bonds with your peers and clients. Their satisfaction could lead to new opportunities or projects.

Cancer: This week's planetary energies are in a position to push you forward in your career and give you direction and drive. But as for money matters, it is better to be more cautious. The stars tell you that progress is good news, but you should be careful when making big financial decisions. Try strengthening your position and working on your strategies instead of investing in new financial or large-scale projects.

Leo: This week, you may experience some instability in your working environment and fluctuations in your work schedule. Act passively to deal with these uncertainties. Avoid the pressure of forcing change and try to recognise the alteration in the situation. This strategy will assist you in managing stress. It is during such times that one should be able to re-strategize and get ready for better times to come in the future.

Virgo: New prospects will likely bring about changes and growth this week. Approach these opportunities with confidence. When it comes to job calls and interviews, make sure the resume is neat, the skills section is emphasised, and answers are practised. In discussions, do not lose your bearings and be concise in presenting your points. It is an excellent time to present your skills and make a good impression. Seize the opportunity with a well-planned and calm demeanour.

Libra: It is a good time to seek advice from a senior or a person who has been practising a similar job skill as you are. They may be able to advise you from their own experience and assist you with present-day problems. This is the right time to discuss your goals, synchronise your strategies and outline the next steps. It will make you confident while making decisions and give you a chance to consult with mentors or experienced colleagues.

Scorpio: This week, all the issues that were not resolved before must be addressed without fail. Make sure that you complete all your jobs correctly so that you can continuously advance in your career. On a positive note, the financial status of your business should improve, thereby making it a good ground for investment prospects. This is the right time to seek other sources of income that can be equally rewarding and in line with the long-term plan.

Sagittarius: This week provides a positive environment for making strategic purchases. This is the right time to invest in new equipment or resources since they may improve your business operations. Likewise, if you plan to sell an asset or a product, you will realise that the bargaining process is efficient and effective. To achieve the best results, it is recommended that you pay attention to the communication process and research the offers carefully.

Capricorn: Prepare for much traveling this week, resulting in new prospects and acquaintances. In addition, a constant stream of clients’ needs and requests will come through the system. Even though this may seem challenging at times, it implies your success and the confidence clients have placed in you. Use your travels and meetings to gain information and contacts that benefit your organisation.

Aquarius: This week, keeping up with the present assignments and sticking to the timetable is important. That way, you’ll be able to plan new tasks effectively and uniformly, and the timely completion of all tasks will help you establish order in your work. This discipline will assist you in the right analysis and management of new opportunities. It is essential not to be swayed by other people at the workplace; stick to what you believe is right.

Pisces: In this week, expect certain changes in your workplace that may include a change of position, change of responsibilities, or even promotion. All these are positive signals that people are beginning to recognise efforts being made. Approach these changes with an open mind and feel that you must take the initiative. Make the most out of such opportunities, do not deviate and get lost. This ability to switch between roles will determine your course.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779