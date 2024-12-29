Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, December 29 to Jan 4, 2025 predicts good shape health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 29, 2024 04:03 AM IST

Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, December 29 to January 4, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Health is also in good shape this week.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos hamper the life

Cancer Daily Horoscope December 29 to January 4, 2025: Wealth will come in and you are good to spend it.
Cancer Daily Horoscope December 29 to January 4, 2025: Wealth will come in and you are good to spend it.

Have a romantic week where your love life will prosper. Do not let controversies impact professional performance. Health is also in good shape this week.

Have a good time in terms of love. This is a good week in terms of productivity at the office. Both finance and health will also support you.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Be cordial and accommodating. Keep ego out of the relationship. Minor disturbances may be there and a previous relationship may also come up while having discussions. Avoid this as things may get complicated. Married females need to be careful to not hurt the feelings of the family members of the spouse. Some single Cancer females will receive a proposal in the first part of the week. You may also patch up with the ex-lover to have happiness back in life.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment, discipline, and sincerity will find a berth in the good book of the management. Do not let egos disrupt the flow of work. You may also come up with innovative ideas that may work out in crucial projects. Those who are new to an organization need to be careful to not annoy their superiors by giving opinions without asking. IT, healthcare, media, law, animation, hospitality, aviation, academic, and finance professionals will have a productive week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Avoid major monetary decisions in the first part of the week but the second part is good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. There can be minor issues related to property within the family. However, your financial status will help meet essential requirements. Some Cancer females will also succeed in gaining good returns from previous investments. Your friend or sibling will help in crucial hours. Some females will inherit a property.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

There will be no major ailment to trouble you. But ensure you take precautions while driving long distances. Those who have sleep-related issues must opt for traditional methods rather than modern medicines. Hair loss, vision issues, and skin-related allergies will also be common this week. However, these won’t be serious.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On