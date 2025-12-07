Weekly Horoscope Cancer, December 7-13, 2025: Expect robust health

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are almost unbeatable Troubleshoot romance issues and look for a creative love life. Your commitment at work will help in meeting the tight deadlines. Health is also good this week. Cancer Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the issues in the relationship on a positive note. Resolve professional challenges to stay productive at the workplace. Both your health and wealth will be great this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Value the partner, and this will strengthen the relationship. Communication is crucial in a love affair. Those who are new to a relationship may consider a vacation together. Females may see minor issues in the love affair this week. Singles may meet their love interest, and proposals are likely to get accepted. Some natives who are on the verge of a break may resolve the crisis to make the relationship stronger. Some love affairs will turn into marriage. The second part of the week is also good to get engaged.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

You need to focus on productivity and also keep the clients happy. Utilize communication skills to resolve minor hiccups and keep the management happy. Be patient in dealings and you’ll see positive results. Some new assignments will come to you, which will also prove your acceptability at the workplace. Keep office politics away and focus on the work. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be at your side. This will also help you buy electric appliances this week. Some long-pending dues will be cleared, and you will also invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. A good partnership with a financial advising company can help you make smart monetary decisions. Businessmen will also be successful in raising funds for trade expansions.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Health is crucial this week. There can be complications related to the heart or chest. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects. Some natives may develop bruises, and children need to be careful while playing. Spend time with the family in the evening to be more relaxed. Pregnant females need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

