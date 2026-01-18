Weekly Horoscope Cancer, January 18-24, 2026: Expect a promotion or appraisal at the workplace

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are fortunate in both love and job this week Stay happy in the relationship as you settle the existing issues. New professional opportunities will come up to prove one's mettle. Prosperity also exists. Cancer Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep your love life free from arguments and also share pleasant moments with your partner. Utilize the wealth to make smart investments and confirm a healthy diet throughout the week. Professional success also exists.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week Do not let minor issues blow up in the relationship. You may also resolve old issues with the ex-lover, which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. You may plan a romantic vacation this week. This will be helpful for new lovers to get to know each other. Married females should be careful not to hurt their marital life. Single natives may also pick the second part of the week to express their feelings to their crush.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week Stay hooked to the career. There will be minor issues. However, you will resolve them to prove your professional diligence. New projects will want you to give your utmost attention and be ready to even spend overtime this week. Banking, IT, accounting, and automobile professionals will have a tight schedule. Media, legal, and healthcare professionals will see new opportunities. Promotion and appraisal are also on the cards. Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dream come true.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week Prosperity exists in life, and this will help you make crucial monetary decisions. Go ahead with a vacation plan or buy electronic gadgets for the home. You may win a legal battle over property, and this may invite the ire of some relatives. It is a good time to resolve monetary issues with friends and relatives. You may also require spending for the educational purposes of the children.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week The health will be generally good, but minor breathing issues may be present. Those who have a history of heart issues need to be careful in the second half of the week. Some females will recover from viral fever and breathing difficulties in the first part of the week. Make exercise a part of your lifestyle, and also practice yoga for a balanced state of mind.

Cancer Sign Attributes Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

