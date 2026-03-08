Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 8-14, 2026: Astrology predicts a call on t marriage

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stand by the principles Cancer Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Settle the professional issues to prove the diligence. Keep your health in good shape. Handle wealth carefully.

Do not let the relationship go down; instead, share pleasant moments. Handle the professional challenges to obtain the best results. There can be health issues. However, your financial status is intact.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week Be open in communication and share all emotions unconditionally. You should avoid unpleasant discussions that may impact your relationship. It is good to be a patient listener. Your lover may prefer you to be expressive in terms of romance. Some natives may also pick the week to plan a vacation together. The second part of the week is good to take a call on the marriage. Single natives will find an attractive person walking into their lives this week.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week Your attitude is crucial at client sessions. You should be ready to compromise on ego-related issues with the team members. Those who want to quit the job can update their profile on a job website. New calls will come in. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent, and when such an opportunity knocks, pick it. Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials. Students may also clear competitive examinations.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week The prosperity will help you buy a new vehicle or property in the first half of the week. You may also consider smart investments in the stock market or speculative business. Some females will inherit a part of the property. You may also be a party to a property-related argument within the family. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week Those who have liver or kidney-related ailments will have a tough time this week. Complications will happen, and you need to consult a doctor without wasting time. Those with a history of bone-related ailments can have medical troubles by the weekend. A thorough health test will be a good option for senior natives. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects this week.

Cancer Sign Attributes Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

