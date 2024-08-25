 Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 24-31, 24 predict promising career opportunities | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 24-31, 24 predict promising career opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 25, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for August 24-31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. This week is marked by stability and new opportunities for you.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stability and New Beginnings

This week brings stability in your relationships, promising career opportunities, and sound financial decisions. Prioritize mental and physical health.

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 25 to 31, 2024: This week brings stability in your relationships, promising career opportunities, and sound financial decisions.
This week is marked by stability and new opportunities for Capricorns. Your relationships will be harmonious, and career advancements are likely. Financial decisions made this week will prove beneficial. However, remember to prioritize your mental and physical well-being to maintain this positive momentum.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, Capricorn, you’ll experience a stable and harmonious phase in your relationships. If you’re single, an intriguing new connection may blossom into something meaningful. Couples will find this week an excellent time to strengthen their bonds through honest communication and shared activities. Ensure you’re attentive to your partner's needs and emotions. A small gesture of appreciation could work wonders.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

Career-wise, this week is ripe with opportunities for Capricorns. You might find yourself at the forefront of new projects or receiving recognition for your hard work. Be prepared to take on additional responsibilities as they could pave the way for future promotions. Networking will be particularly beneficial, so attend any professional events or meetings that come your way. Stay focused and organized to make the most out of these opportunities.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, this week is promising for Capricorns. It’s a good time to review your investments and consider making strategic decisions for long-term gains. Avoid impulsive purchases and focus on saving for future goals. If you've been contemplating a major financial commitment, such as buying property or starting a new business venture, this week provides a favorable window. Consult with a financial advisor to ensure your plans are sound.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

Your health is a crucial area to focus on this week. Pay attention to both your physical and mental well-being. Incorporating a balanced diet and regular exercise into your routine will yield positive results. Don't neglect mental health; consider practices like meditation or mindfulness to manage stress. If you’ve been feeling fatigued, it might be wise to take a break and recharge. Listen to your body and seek medical advice if any health concerns arise.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

