Weekly Horoscope Gemini, October 20-26, 2024 predicts wealth at your side

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, the world is yours! Push for more opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. Sit with the lover to ensure you both have more splendid moments. Health is also good this week. Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26 2024: Some single females may get a proposal in the first part of the week.

Be sincere and committed in the love life and also let the lover make crucial decisions. Utilize every professional opportunity to be successful in the job. Both health and wealth are also at your side.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the partner happy and this is crucial in the love affair. Do not get into arguments as things may go out of control. There can be ego-related issues and married Gemini females must be careful to not let parents or siblings get into the issues with the spouse. This will only complicate things. Always be committed to the partner and do not let the trust go down in a relationship. Some single females may get a proposal in the first part of the week.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Your productivity at work will invite the attention of seniors and the management may consider giving you new tasks that will also let you prove the mettle. Do not show hesitance to responsibilities and sharpen your communication skills as you will need them while dealing with foreign clients. Some professionals will have a tight schedule while a few will also switch jobs for better packages. Trades and businessmen may have a tiff with local authorities and this requires to be solved immediately.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

As wealth will pour in, you are good to buy electronic appliances or a vehicle this week. Some females will settle property-related disputes with siblings. You may also pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. A celebration or event will come up and you will need to contribute. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will hamper the week. However, those who have a history of cardiac issues will develop complications. Some females may complain about oral health issues while seniors need to be careful while walking through slippery areas. Those who ride a two-wheeler should be extremely careful during evening hours.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

