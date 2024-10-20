Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 20-26, 2024 predicts booming in business

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, confidence is your weapon Understand the lover and shower affection to make the relationship romantic. Professional success exists but some financial issues will come up this week. Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024: Professional success exists but some financial issues will come up this week.

Be diplomatic in the love affair and keep a distance from office romance, especially if you are married. Your performance will win the management. Handle finance carefully while health also requires special attention.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Value the relationship and ensure your partner realizes your caring attitude. You may expect tremors in the love affair as egos will play spoilsport. If you are keen to take the love affair to the next level, introduce the lover to the parents. The weekend is also good for a romantic vacation. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the first part of the week as it is good. Married females may conceive in the second part of the week.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Do not let egos influence the professional decisions. Come up with innovative ideas at team meetings to impress the team leaders and managers. New joiners may have initial struggles at the workplace but things will get easier for you in the coming weeks. Those who are keen to quit a job will find a new one. Students may go abroad for higher studies. Businesspersons can consider expanding their ventures. It is important to come out with innovative concepts and your business will flourish.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to finance in the first part of the week. The previous investments may not give the expected results and you may also develop monetary disputes with siblings. Some traders may not get the expected reruns but things will improve by next week. You may also have issues in repaying a bank loan. You should also stay away from the stock and trade business.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Leos with a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues that will need medical attention. Do not indulge in any activities that involve high risk. It is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Children will have viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues this week.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

