Weekly Horoscope Pisces, 11-17 December 2022: New love this week

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces natives' finances may improve this week. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, partnerships can be a profitable means of making money for businesspeople. There's a good chance that returns may stay relatively high. Generally speaking, you can expect an increase in your capacity and a flourishing of your enterprise. As a result of your spouse's possible unwavering support, you may notice an uptick in the quality of your personal life. It is likely to be a warm and welcoming home environment for Pisces natives. People will think more highly of you. Your words may carry weight, and you may command respect. It is recommended, however, that you stay out of office politics at all costs. It might take more effort than usual to get everything done this week. This may cause delays, which may cause you frustration. The results of a trip, however, are never guaranteed. It's possible that business travel on your part may yield soon-to-be fruitful results. If you've been negotiating the purchase or sale of property, you should have good news to report this week. You now have the opportunity to settle your previous loan.

Pisces Finance This Week

Pisces natives who work in collaboration with businesses are more likely to put in long hours and secure lucrative contracts. People in the business world might keep finding success. Tried-and-true investment strategies may pay off for Pisces natives.

Pisces Family This Week

In the coming weeks, tranquilly and peace may prevail at home, and family ties may be strengthened. The choice of a family child in matrimonial matters may appeal to all. A celebration is imminent, Pisces natives.

Pisces Career This Week

Due to your anger and stubbornness, some of your tasks may be impeded. Try to adjust your behaviour at work to promote greater harmony. Coworkers who are envious of you may create an obstacle in your path. Remain alert, Pisces natives.

Pisces Health This Week

Your health may improve if you select a workout regimen that is manageable and sustainable over time. In addition, aromatherapy and calming flavours can be utilised to strengthen the nervous system.

Pisces Love Life This Week

You have a spring in your step, and your wit is flowing freely and entertaining everyone. Your charisma seems to have a positive effect on everyone around you, and you find yourself unknowingly attracting someone. These days are enjoyable and beneficial to your relationships.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

