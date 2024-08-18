Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 18-24, 2024 predicts serious changes at workplace

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be a torchbearer of change Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 18-24, 2024. You will share emotions to strengthen the bond.

The love life will be intact and officially you will see more opportunities. Consider diligent monetary decisions. Your health is also positive this week.

Skip ego conflicts in the relationship and spend more time together. You will share emotions to strengthen the bond. The challenges at the office will make you stronger. There will be prosperity this week and both mental and physical health will be good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor frictions this week. Some relationships may not work out and you need to work hard to settle things. Keep a distance from previous love affairs as these can cause havoc in the current love affair. Some love affairs which were on the verge of break-up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week. Handle every love-related problem with a positive attitude and you will see the difference.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

You will come across new responsibilities and this will require you to spend additional hours at the workstation. Office politics may impact productivity while your rapport with the seniors at the office will also undergo serious changes. Those who want to quit the job can update their profile on a job website. New calls will come in. Promotion and appraisal are also on the cards Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dream come true. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial hiccup will be there. Wealth will come in from different courses and you are also good to financially help a sibling or friend. Take the guidance of a financial advisor, especially when it comes to investments in the stock market and speculative business. Some females will go ahead with the purchase of a vehicle or property this week.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Your health is good and this will also help you make a vacation plan. Some minor respiratory issues will be there among seniors which will need medical attention. Children may develop cuts while playing and viral fever will also be common Sagittarius natives this week. Be careful to include fruits and vegetables in the diet. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)