Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 20-26, 2024 predicts a romantic weekend

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are almost unbeatable. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024: Settle the love-related issues and spend more time with the partner.

Settle the love-related issues and spend more time with the partner. Overcome the challenges at work and expect expenditures that may impact the monetary status.

Love will bloom in your life this week. Ensure you take up new roles without hesitation to meet the office requirements. Be careful about the expenditure and your health is also in good shape.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love affair subtle and productive. Your romantic attitude will work out in new love affairs. The first part of the week is good to propose and you may express your feelings without inhibition. Discuss the future as the second part of the week is also good for getting engaged. Introduce your lover to your parents and also be ready to share emotions both good and bad. Plan a romantic weekend where you may discuss the future.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

You may get new opportunities at the office which will also require you to spend additional hours at work. Handle the team and the client with a positive attitude and ensure you meet the expectations. Some IT projects may require rework and this may upset your schedule. Those who are into transport, civil engineering, and sales will travel this week. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues will be there and it is crucial you keep a watch on the expenditure. Some females will buy jewelry while seniors will require spending for a celebration within the family. You may also buy a new property or will sell one in the second part of the week. Some traders will have good profits this week. However, government regulations would incur huge financial expenses.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will be there but those who have respiratory issues should be careful in the first part of the week. Females with gynecological complaints must consult a doctor. While it is crucial to skip junk food and aerated drinks, exercise is also crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart