Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts an inflow of wealth
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges are your playmates
Spend more time with the lover and ensure you share emotions both good and bad. Continue the commitment at work and see the output. Health is positive
The love affair will be both productive and creative this week. There will be happiness in the love relationship. Settle the professional challenges to prove proficiency at the job. Financially you are good and your health will also be positive.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Devote more time to the relationship but ensure you both avoid unpleasant conversations. There is no place for egos in the relationship. The second half of the day is good to express your love and your proposal will be accepted. Some females will go back to the ex-lover but this may also impact the present affair. You may plan a vacation abroad where you may spend more time together. Avoid office romance that may compromise both office and personal life.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
You will succeed in handling multiple tasks and will also impress the management to get new responsibilities. However, the growth will also make you a victim of office politics which you need to be cautious about. Your communication skills will work out in client discussions. Some professionals will see opportunities abroad. Entrepreneurs can also launch a new venture without any apprehension. The second part of the week is also good to sign new partnerships that will work out in the coming days.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
As you are financially fortunate, there will be prosperity in life. Income will flow in, including a previous investment. You can buy jewelry or a vehicle this week. This is also a good time to invest in real estate or buy a new house. A relative or friend will ask for financial help you cannot refuse. The second part of the week is also good to donate money to charity. Businessmen will successfully raise funds through promoters.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
Though the general health is good, minor ailments may occur. Some seniors will develop pain in their elbows and may also face digestion-related issues. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports this week. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
