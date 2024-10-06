Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 6-12, 2024 predicts property-related issues

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Resolve the mystery surrounding the life Catch up with a happy personal and professional life. Overcome the challenges with confidence at work. Handle wealth smartly and ensure you are healthy. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 6 to 12, 2024: Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Keep the relationship free from turbulence. Professional success will be at your side. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid arguments with the partner as this can elevate troubles. Be sincere in your approach and resolve every problem before it goes out of hand. Some single Sagittarius natives are lucky to fall in love this week. The second half of the week is good to convince the parents about the relationship. You may also see an old love affair coming back to life. However, married natives must avoid anything that may damage their marital life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Look for new challenges that will prove your diligence at the workplace. Come up with innovative ideas that the management or seniors will approve. Your attitude will work out at the negotiation table with clients. If you are keen to change jobs, choose the first half of the week. Those who are into business will have new ideas and launch them without apprehension. There will be no shortage of funds as clients and partners will provide financial aid.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Do not overspend money. There will be money in the coffers but ensure you also save for the rainy day. Some celebrations will take place within the family and you will need to contribute generously. The second part of the week is good for resolving a financial or property-related dispute within the family. You may also inherit a part of the ancestral property.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will come up and you are good to take part in adventure sports. Some children will develop digestion issues and seniors may complain about breathing issues. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Those who drive must be careful to follow all traffic rules. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)