Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 20-26, 2024 predicts a vacation abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 20, 2024 04:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for October 20-26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions Both health and wealth will give some memorable moments this week.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, have a confident attitude

Overcome the friction in the love life and plan a safe future. Despite minor challenges, you will succeed in meeting the professional expectations this week.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024: Despite minor challenges, you will succeed in meeting the professional expectations this week.

Keep your lover happy and you may also take a call related to marriage this week. Both health and wealth will give some memorable moments this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

A long-distance relationship requires more communication and this will even save a love affair that is on the verge of collapse. Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover. Stay with the love for more time and ensure you also avoid delving into the unpleasant past. All minor frictions will be settled and you will share some happy moments with the lover. Look for opportunities to take the love affair to the next level. Married females may also conceive this week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to performance in the first part of the week which can invite the ire of seniors. Be confident while attending job interviews this week. You will be successful in getting an offer letter. Some professionals, especially from banking, IT, and healthcare will have tight schedules. Government employees can expect a change in location. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Do not indulge in office politics as it can impact productivity.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity exists today and this helps you make smart financial decisions. Plan a vacation abroad with the family as your financial status permits that. You can also consider speculative business and stock but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade. Be cautious while dealing with international clients as there can be disputes related to finance.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid travel hill stations this week. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems. Pregnant females are advised to not take part in adventure sports. Those who plan to quit tobacco or alcohol can do it this week.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
