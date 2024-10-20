Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 20-26, 2024 predicts a vacation abroad

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, have a confident attitude Overcome the friction in the love life and plan a safe future. Despite minor challenges, you will succeed in meeting the professional expectations this week. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024: Despite minor challenges, you will succeed in meeting the professional expectations this week.

Keep your lover happy and you may also take a call related to marriage this week. Both health and wealth will give some memorable moments this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

A long-distance relationship requires more communication and this will even save a love affair that is on the verge of collapse. Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover. Stay with the love for more time and ensure you also avoid delving into the unpleasant past. All minor frictions will be settled and you will share some happy moments with the lover. Look for opportunities to take the love affair to the next level. Married females may also conceive this week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to performance in the first part of the week which can invite the ire of seniors. Be confident while attending job interviews this week. You will be successful in getting an offer letter. Some professionals, especially from banking, IT, and healthcare will have tight schedules. Government employees can expect a change in location. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Do not indulge in office politics as it can impact productivity.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity exists today and this helps you make smart financial decisions. Plan a vacation abroad with the family as your financial status permits that. You can also consider speculative business and stock but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade. Be cautious while dealing with international clients as there can be disputes related to finance.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid travel hill stations this week. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems. Pregnant females are advised to not take part in adventure sports. Those who plan to quit tobacco or alcohol can do it this week.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart