 Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 25- 31, 2024 predicts a career shift
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 25- 31, 2024 predicts a career shift

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 25, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for August 18-24, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. This week brings a mix of change and opportunity.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, embrace Change and New Opportunities

This week, Taurus, embrace change and open yourself to new opportunities in love, career, finances, and health.

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 25-31, 2024: This week, Taurus, embrace change and open yourself to new opportunities in love, career, finances, and health.
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 25-31, 2024: This week, Taurus, embrace change and open yourself to new opportunities in love, career, finances, and health.

This week brings a mix of change and opportunity for Taurus. In love, open communication will strengthen your relationships. Career prospects are promising if you stay flexible. Financially, be cautious but open to new investments. Health-wise, focus on mental and physical well-being.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

In your love life, open and honest communication will be crucial. Whether you are single or in a relationship, expressing your feelings and listening to your partner will bring you closer. If you’re single, don't shy away from making the first move; potential partners will appreciate your straightforwardness. For those in committed relationships, small gestures of affection can go a long way in maintaining harmony.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your career may see some dynamic changes this week. Flexibility and adaptability will be your key strengths. You might be presented with new responsibilities or opportunities that initially seem daunting but are actually stepping stones to your professional growth. Embrace these challenges and leverage your skills to navigate through them. Collaboration with colleagues will yield fruitful results, and your hard work will not go unnoticed by superiors.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, it's a week to be both cautious and open-minded. Avoid impulsive purchases and consider seeking advice before making any significant investments. However, don't completely close yourself off to new opportunities for financial growth. Review your budget and find areas where you can save or invest more wisely. It’s an excellent time to plan for long-term financial goals and take small steps towards achieving them.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Health-wise, it's important to focus on both mental and physical well-being this week. Stress management will be crucial, so consider integrating mindfulness practices like meditation or yoga into your daily routine. Pay attention to your diet and ensure you are getting balanced nutrition. Regular physical activity will boost your energy levels and overall mood. Also, make sure to get enough rest; quality sleep is vital for your recovery and daily functioning.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 25- 31, 2024 predicts a career shift
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On