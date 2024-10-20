Weekly Horoscope Taurus, October 20-26, 2024 astro tips for a productive life
Read Taurus weekly horoscope for October 20-26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Wealth will come in as the week progresses.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you powerful
Settle the relationship issues and keep the lover happy. Despite minor challenges, you will meet the expectations. Wealth will come in as the week progresses.
Look for happiness in the relationship and ensure you both spend more time together. Settle the professional challenges to prove proficiency at the job. Financially you are good but minor health issues exist.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Ensure you keep the lover happy this week. Value the sensitivities of the person and also spend more time together. Some love affairs require you to communicate efficiently. The second part of the day will witness a third person entering into the love affair which can lead to chaos. This will be more visible in married lives. Do not lose your temper which may lead to serious consequences. Some love affairs may turn toxic and you need to be careful to come out of it.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
Consider all possible ways to maintain high productivity. Stay in the good book of the management. Some innovative ideas will be approved by the clients and this will work in your favor. An appraisal is also on the way. Those who are into sales and marketing will travel this week for job reasons. Some businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities. It is wise to be careful while signing new partnerships this week.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in as the week progresses. Previous investments will give good returns and you will also be fortunate in clearing all pending dues. Traders handling textiles, automobile spare parts, electronics, and furniture will see good returns. Businessmen who are serious about taking the trade to new territories can confidently go ahead with the plan.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
Pay more attention to your health. Minor complications related to bones may happen. Be careful about your diet and skip anything that has fat or oil. Ensure your parents are in good health and promise them a happy atmosphere at home. Some females will develop pain in joints and will also require medical attention.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
