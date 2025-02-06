Weekly Panchang from February 7-13, 2025: Sun Transit Aquarius, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

This week, we enter the month of Phalguna; the energy of new beginnings and growth surrounds us. This week also brings the auspicious Magha Purnima, a day of spiritual significance and a time for prayers and rituals. In the zodiac, the Sun and Mercury transit into Aquarius, bringing a shift in energies that favour communication, innovation, and social connections. For those looking to start new chapters in life, this week is filled with auspicious muhuratas. Whether you are planning a wedding, a griha pravesh (housewarming), or purchasing a property or vehicle, this is a wonderful time to take those big steps. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on February 7, Friday (07:06 AM to 04:17 PM), February 12, Wednesday (01:58 AM to 07:01 AM, Feb 13), and on February 13, Thursday (07:01 AM to 07:31 AM).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on February 7, Friday (07:06 AM to 04:17 PM), February 12, Wednesday (01:58 AM to 07:01 AM, Feb 13), and on February 13, Thursday (07:01 AM to 07:31 AM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on February 7, Friday (07:06 AM to 07:05 AM, February 8) and on February 8, Saturday (07:05 AM to 06:07 PM).

: Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on February 7, Friday (07:06 AM to 07:05 AM, February 8) and on February 8, Saturday (07:05 AM to 06:07 PM). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on February 7, Friday (06:40 PM to 07:05 AM, February 8) and February 13, Thursday (07:01 AM to 07:00 AM, February 14).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on February 7, Friday (06:40 PM to 07:05 AM, February 8) and February 13, Thursday (07:01 AM to 07:00 AM, February 14). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on February 7, Friday (07:06 AM to 07:05 AM, Feb 8), on February 9, Sunday (07:25 PM to 07:03 AM, Feb 10) and on February 10, Monday (07:03 AM to 06:57 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Mars at 150-angle on February 7 (Friday) at 02:08 PM

Mercury enters in Dhanishtha Nakshatra on February 7 (Friday) at 06:37 PM

Mercury and Saturn at semi-sextile on February 8 (Saturday) at 03:25 AM

Sun & Mercury deep conjunction on February 9 (Sunday) at 05:35 PM

Mars & Saturn at a deep-trine on February 9 (Sunday) at 06:37 PM

Mercury transits Aquarius on February 11 (Tuesday) at 12:58 PM

Sun transits Aquarius on February 12 (Wednesday) at 10:03 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Jaya Ekadashi (February 8, Saturday): During the Shukla Paksha of Magha month, Jaya Ekadashi serves as a religious occasion for fasting and spiritual enlightenment. People observe this Ekadashi to obtain divine blessings that bring health, prosperity, and spiritual development. During this period, believers believed they could transcend challenges while developing mental purity through religious dedication and self-control practices.

During the Shukla Paksha of Magha month, Jaya Ekadashi serves as a religious occasion for fasting and spiritual enlightenment. People observe this Ekadashi to obtain divine blessings that bring health, prosperity, and spiritual development. During this period, believers believed they could transcend challenges while developing mental purity through religious dedication and self-control practices. Bhishma Dwadashi (February 9, Sunday): During the Shukla Paksha of Magha month, Bhishma Dwadashi marks the 12th day which honors the legendary Bhishma from the Mahabharata. The faithful worship Bhishma while asking for his blessings to find strength and moral integrity. Through this day, people learn to examine their life duties and principles, which leads to stronger moral development.

During the Shukla Paksha of Magha month, Bhishma Dwadashi marks the 12th day which honors the legendary Bhishma from the Mahabharata. The faithful worship Bhishma while asking for his blessings to find strength and moral integrity. Through this day, people learn to examine their life duties and principles, which leads to stronger moral development. Thai Pusam (February 11, Tuesday): The Tamil calendar determines the celebration of Thai Pusam, a major religious event dedicated to Lord Murugan. Devotees conduct religious processions and sacred ceremonies to worship Lord Murugan and receive his blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual enlightenment. Devotees perform this ritual through devoted worship and selfless offerings while intensely praying to gain divine protection.

The Tamil calendar determines the celebration of Thai Pusam, a major religious event dedicated to Lord Murugan. Devotees conduct religious processions and sacred ceremonies to worship Lord Murugan and receive his blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual enlightenment. Devotees perform this ritual through devoted worship and selfless offerings while intensely praying to gain divine protection. Lalita Jayanti (February 12, Wednesday): The divine manifestation of Goddess Lalita, known as Lalita Jayanti, takes place during Magha Purnima together with this festival. People perform prayers and offer offerings to Goddess Lalita during this day to receive blessings for her health, wealth, and success. Worshippers venerate the goddess to find protection and peace together with the elimination of harmful influences that affect their lives.

The divine manifestation of Goddess Lalita, known as Lalita Jayanti, takes place during Magha Purnima together with this festival. People perform prayers and offer offerings to Goddess Lalita during this day to receive blessings for her health, wealth, and success. Worshippers venerate the goddess to find protection and peace together with the elimination of harmful influences that affect their lives. Kumbha Sankranti (February 12, Wednesday): Kumbha Sankranti occurs when the Sun moves from the Makara zodiac sign into Kumbha. During this period, people embrace fresh starts through spiritual activities because cosmic energy promotes innovative thinking and compassion towards others. Devotees practice spiritual purification rituals to cleanse their bodies and minds to achieve personal advancement and communal development.

Kumbha Sankranti occurs when the Sun moves from the Makara zodiac sign into Kumbha. During this period, people embrace fresh starts through spiritual activities because cosmic energy promotes innovative thinking and compassion towards others. Devotees practice spiritual purification rituals to cleanse their bodies and minds to achieve personal advancement and communal development. Magha Purnima (February 12, Wednesday): The full moon day of Magha month, known as Magha Purnima, stands as a sacred occasion in the religious calendar. During this period, devotees conducted religious ceremonies and made sacred donations to receive divine blessings. Devotees perform pilgrimages and river baths for spiritual cleansing and to eliminate their sins.

The full moon day of Magha month, known as Magha Purnima, stands as a sacred occasion in the religious calendar. During this period, devotees conducted religious ceremonies and made sacred donations to receive divine blessings. Devotees perform pilgrimages and river baths for spiritual cleansing and to eliminate their sins. Phalguna Begins (February 13, Thursday): The Hindu lunar calendar welcomes its new cycle when the Phalguna month starts from the northern direction. On this day, people initiate new business activities and provide offerings to achieve prosperity and success. During this time, people both celebrate and renew themselves because spring approaches with fresh energy and promising possibilities.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

February 07: 11:13 AM to 12:35 PM

11:13 AM to 12:35 PM February 08: 09:50 AM to 11:13 AM

09:50 AM to 11:13 AM February 09: 04:44 PM to 06:07 PM

04:44 PM to 06:07 PM February 10: 08:26 AM to 09:49 AM

08:26 AM to 09:49 AM February 11: 03:22 PM to 04:45 PM

03:22 PM to 04:45 PM February 12: 12:35 PM to 01:59 PM

12:35 PM to 01:59 PM February 13: 01:59 PM to 03:23 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

