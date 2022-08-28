Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 28 to September 3, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: The Sun

Some of you may experience a bloom in health and vitality with a disciplined schedule. Use natural remedies to boost your immunity. Financially, you can gain good profit and your expenditure will also be controlled. Your relationship with your siblings will be encouraging. You are likely to enjoy quality interaction with family members. Some of you can experience a new love relationship that will be inspirational. On the other hand, the life of married people will also be smooth during this week. Work may be hectic this week. You would work at your own pace as much as your busy schedule permits. Your seniors and team members also appear to be cooperative. A property deal is likely to bring multiplied gains in the long run.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The World

Career: Four of Cups

This week, you may be blessed with benefits for your efforts. Auspicious functions can be celebrated in your house. It may fill your house with positive vibes. You will need to take care of the emotional feelings of your love for your partner to make ties strong. Some important meetings on the professional front might get rescheduled at the last minute. However, they will work in your favour. Avoid investing hard-earned money in tax-saving schemes linked to stock markets. Your health will be stable and you may focus on home remedies for acidity-related issues. Some may finally be able to find time for a well-deserved break! Travel will be favourable. Students will be able to focus more on their studies. Recently purchased property may run into dispute. Avoid undue haste!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Five of Wands

You are likely to enjoy a blissful time with your family this week. Family ties would remain strong and emotionally satisfying. After minor delays work may pick up the pace this week. All your meetings or assignments will go exactly the way you want. If you are single, you will want to withdraw from the attention you are getting to spend time with friends and family. Some of you will experience a significant amount of gain in wealth through prudent investments. Your busy work schedule may not allow you to follow a balanced diet and healthy routine. Avoid neglecting health as it may have adverse repercussions. Travel opportunities full of challenges are often the beginning of great enterprises. There might be a chance of acquiring a plot from your close relative.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Strength

Mood: The Empress

Career: Two of Swords

You need to be more proactive about networking on the professional front. New associations will be fruitful in the long run. Financially, your life will be stable. Profit can be reaped from recent investments. You will be more inclined towards participation in spiritual activities. It may enhance your family relationship. Eating nuts, and seeds and consistently engaging yourself in exercise will be the key to a healthy routine. Be more communicative with your partner rather than leaving them to second guess, as assumptions will create more misunderstandings with them. You can make your vacation extra special by planning it with your family and friends. You may get to buy property at a good price from your close kin or relatives.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Hanged Man

Leos are likely to enjoy a productive and satisfactory week. You will have to handle more responsibility on the professional front and even crack some new creative ideas. This may help you make your mark. New opportunities will come your way to increase your income. Choose the one best suited to your current financial position. Normalising relations with parents would restore the family’s harmonious atmosphere. Some may decide to step up their fitness routine. Seek expert opinion on how to save your health and achieve optimal fitness. Spiritual vacation is a quest for life, plan it and enjoy it with your family. It is time to make some property investments for your kids. It may prove very profitable. You can get on the wrong side of your spouse over a trivial issue. So watch your step!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

During this week, you will have to strive hard to achieve your goals. At times, you could have self-doubts. Spirituality would immensely help in handling stress and emotional problems. Fashioning a sublime rhythm in life would augur well for the family. Business people who desire to add a new product line or service can do so. Fortune may favour your efforts. You are likely to reflect upon past work while motivating subordinates to demonstrate ideas & approaches. It is advised to go for regular walks to keep yourself active and fit. Planning a property may enable you to explore new horizons with your family. Laxity in planning your trip efficiently may ruin the vacation fun. Do not overlook important details.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

It’s a good week to send out your resumes or go for an interview. Lady luck may smile upon you very soon. Efforts to generate a new source of income may succeed. Family life is likely to be smooth. Your plans for an evening out with family and friends may bring a lot of joy. Make sure that you don’t keep your money in speculations for long or it may be stuck. Don’t overreact and be more trusting towards your partner. Unnecessary bickering may make you upset with them and then regret it later. A short picnic with the family will provide a good break from the usual drabness of life. If you have done any investments in property, you can expect to earn a considerable amount of profit.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: The Star

It would be a promising week at the workplace. Your courage and creative energy turn things around and make breakthroughs in important projects. You may make a handsome profit if you play your card well on the financial front. If you are single, you may make plans of tying the knot with someone you’ve been dating for a while. There can be some misunderstandings on the family front. You may get dragged into it even though it’s not your fault. Avoid magnifying problems with family members. Your state of mental exhaustion may lead you to over-expect people around you. Take time to gather your thoughts. A trip that is unconventional and adventurous will be favourable to enjoy every minute of it. A deal regarding residential property can start moving on its right path.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Three of Cups

This week, you will feel satisfied and will be appreciated for your effort. At work, you will be expected to deal with other people’s problems and situations. However, this may enable you to prove your mettle. If you are single, you may be the centre of all attention. You may also mingle with like-minded people through common friends. Children would contribute to maintaining a harmonious atmosphere at home. Restrain yourself from investing money into the area about the safety of which you are not sure. Make sure your eating habits are in order. Plan your diet ahead of time and streamline your exercise schedule. You will discover travel destinations that are unique and magical. You might deal in some ancestral property or any other parental property.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Page of Wands

This week you will be able to fulfil your desires and expectations. New clients will trust you with decisions and your opinions will be much sought after. Financially, you will not face problems and expenses will remain in control. Your children may surprise you with their extraordinary performance. Social plans will keep you entertained. Friends will understand you better and pay attention to your viewpoints. If you are single, someone will try to introduce you to someone they know. Don’t be dismissive. Do not ignore the benefits of a healthy body. Moderate exercise will make you flexible and keep your mobility in check. Those willing to go abroad can get an opportunity. Your plans to renovate the house may hit an unexpected roadblock.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: The World

You succeed in achieving more by being sincere and moving ahead than by being diplomatic and serious. Those of you working in the field of art and creativity are also likely to be benefited very soon. Your efforts will be well-recognized and lauded widely. Those of you facing problems in married life will now start seeing an improvement in ties. Even single persons may meet someone special in their life. For businesspeople, this is a conducive time to look for new partnerships and collaborations. Parental guidance would act as a guiding lamp for you. You may gain from their wisdom and blessings. On the health front, you need to remain watchful as minor trouble related to the stomach can come up. Some elements may try to disrupt your property deal. Stay alert.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Emperor

Mood: Queen of Cups

Career: Three of Wands

This will be an eventful week for you as you make steady progress on the professional and financial front. There can be a new job offer coming your way, which will serve you well in future. Financially, you will experience a steady rise in income and savings. Those of you who are single will enjoy your romantic life and will be able to spend quality time with your beloved. A short-distance trip is on the cards which will be beneficial for you. You may find suitable accommodation in a new city or country. Someone may try to create misunderstandings between you and your family members. Be wise and don’t give in to what you hear about your family. On the health front, you could face some problems relating to sugar or weight gain. Watch your diet.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

