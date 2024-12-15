Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 15 to 21, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Judgement Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Temperance

New demanding tasks could encourage you to collaborate more effectively with your coworkers. Keep peace at home by cooperating with family members. Think about investing in well-established companies to gain financial advantages. Avoid revealing your new romantic relationship to casual friends, as it could cause problems. Be very careful when taking a long road trip. Prepare for small disagreements or issues related to property. Rely on the strength of friendship to help address others' mistakes. You might perform exceptionally well in your studies, showing great abilities and succeeding academically. You can also have an active social life, meeting new people and growing your network.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Love: Strength

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Two of Wands

Your health is predicted to be in great shape this week, giving you the energy to handle your tasks. Financial stability is expected, allowing you to treat yourself. Romantic feelings may grow, adding joy and peace to your relationship. You'll likely see steady progress in your career over the next few days. Be mindful of family issues, as a small problem could escalate into a bigger conflict. Take advantage of the chance for personal development and self-examination. Property deals are likely to bring profitable returns. Plan your holiday wisely to maximize enjoyment. Students can perform exceptionally well, boosting their self-esteem. You'll probably take part in social gatherings, enhancing connections with people around you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: Justice

Career: Eight of Cups

Anticipate a week full of encouraging progress. Your creative strategies at work will keep you ahead of your peers. Ignoring parental guidance might cause tension in the family, so stay cautious. Buying a high-end vehicle might not bring the financial returns you expect, so consider your choices carefully. In your love life, this week offers a great opportunity to strengthen your relationship and bring your desires to fruition. Maintain an active lifestyle and prioritize your health to face any difficulties with ease. Steer clear of physically demanding outdoor activities that might leave you worn out. Watch out for unexpected expenses tied to acquiring disputed property. Your self-reliance will play a crucial role in achieving success this week.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Ten of Cups

This week looks promising for Cancerians, as advancements may occur in several aspects of life. Setting clear objectives will greatly contribute to success in your professional life. You can expect pending payments to come through, strengthening your economic situation. If you have a special person in your life, their presence may add deeper meaning and joy to your days. For students, the week brings the chance to grasp new concepts, which will likely enhance academic performance. Any recent home improvements or interior changes will be noticed and well-received by those around you, bringing a sense of accomplishment. However, traveling during this time may not be entirely comfortable, and some minor inconveniences could arise. It's best to prepare for potential disruptions to ensure smoother experiences. Overall, a fulfilling week lies ahead with a mix of personal, professional, and home-life advancements.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Emperor

Explore the thrilling prospects of love and tenderness, which could bring new excitement to your romantic life. Smart financial choices might lead to stability and growth. Now is the perfect moment to resolve family issues and refresh your mood. Establishing a consistent morning routine could boost your health and vitality. Facework challenges with strength and persistence to stand out. Make the most of great travel chances that could expand your perspective. This week, property dealings require thoughtful planning and careful evaluation. Set aside time for self-reflection and personal growth.

You are capable of excelling in academics, impressing others with your expertise. Engaging in group activities could bring a sense of belonging and strengthen connections.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Devil

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: The Hermit

This week could bring a financial boost, enhancing your stability. Your career may thrive as you demonstrate strong leadership abilities. Including light activities like yoga or swimming can improve your health. Parental advice may serve as valuable support at home. Address relationship issues with compassion to deepen your connection. Some may get the opportunity to embark on a spiritually rewarding journey. Those looking to purchase a new home might soon find the right choice. Students should take a well-rounded approach to their studies to boost their creative skills. Engaging in thoughtful discussions with like-minded people can also be rewarding.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: The Magician

You might enhance your family connections and foster a peaceful atmosphere at home. Financial stability and progress could soon offer a sense of safety. If you are seeking romance, you may soon encounter someone who shares your interests. Prioritize both your physical and mental well-being with consistent care. Your career is likely to advance at a steady pace, opening doors for further development. Property dealings may go well, leading to a positive result. Be cautious when organizing travel, as rushing might lead to mistakes. Staying committed to your studies could ensure steady improvement. You'll likely find solace and encouragement among your close friends.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Judgment

Career: The Fool

This week, managing your expenses should be smooth and effortless. Some individuals might enjoy a magical evening with their partner at a romantic destination, sharing meaningful conversations and creating unforgettable memories. Reconnecting with distant relatives, especially those living abroad, could help heal emotional wounds from past separations. However, plans for travel may face sudden cancellation. On the bright side, a long-awaited home renovation project can be completed with success. Students are advised to break away from following the crowd and make thoughtful decisions about their career paths. Take time to care for your health before small issues turn into bigger problems. Whether it's in relationships, career, or personal care, thoughtful planning and attention to details can lead to positive outcomes this week.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: Temperance

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Ten of Coins

Inspiring your team can greatly enhance both their attitude and performance. A sudden influx of money could help settle outstanding debts and handle urgent expenses. A boost in your health and vitality will bring you immense happiness. You could also have a golden opportunity to express your deep feelings to someone special. Keep some flexibility in your plans, as travel delays might extend your trip beyond what you anticipated. Be thorough when reviewing property documents, as overlooking details may cause issues later. Individuals returning to their studies after a long break may receive encouraging updates, which could reignite their motivation and confidence.

Overall, this week holds a mix of opportunities and challenges. While the chance for personal and financial growth is present, it's essential to remain cautious of potential obstacles. By staying adaptable and mindful of communication, you can navigate the week smoothly.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Empress

You can take proactive steps to grow in your career, which may lead to greater satisfaction in your current role. As your financial situation gets better, other areas of your life will also improve, bringing you prosperity and joy. Traveling with family, particularly with young children, could offer a refreshing break and strengthen bonds. Making new friends this week may bring you joy and create memorable moments. Students should focus on their studies and avoid any distractions that may hinder progress. Engaging in fitness activities, particularly with the guidance of a professional trainer, can significantly enhance your health and well-being. When meeting a potential romantic partner for the first time, it's wise to be cautious and mindful of the secrets you share.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: The Magician

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Tower

This week presents a chance to unlock fresh opportunities and elevate your professional standing. Your focus and attention to detail will serve as key strengths in the workplace, potentially boosting your financial success. A family celebration may bring a deeper sense of connection, fostering stronger relationships with loved ones. However, when handling property issues, it’s crucial to stay sharp and alert. Planning a leisure trip could offer an unforgettable experience, full of enjoyment and relaxation. Students interested in the arts have a significant chance to shine and establish themselves creatively. Balancing a structured routine with engaging physical activities could be an effective way to alleviate stress and promote well-being. On the personal front, recent romantic developments might leave some singles feeling torn or uncertain about their emotions.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: The World

Mood: The Sun

Career: Ten of Cups

This week, Pisceans may feel a boost of energy and joy, which will likely reflect in various areas of their life. Professionally, your talents could gain recognition, providing opportunities to influence your career path. It’s wise to conduct thorough research before making any alterations to your financial investments. At home, with a bit of adaptability and patience, you can re-establish peace and balance in your relationships. For those in committed relationships, emotional bonds may strengthen, deepening your connection. Experiences from international travel could leave a lasting impact, enriching your perspective on life. Some property buyers may find that the location of a potential investment is particularly advantageous. Students who remain focused and diligent may achieve notable success in their academic endeavors. Additionally, dedicating time to yoga and meditation may refresh your mental and physical energies, helping to maintain a sense of inner calm and balance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920