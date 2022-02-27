Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 27-March 05

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Empress

Career: Two of Swords

This week, your creativity will be at its peak. Those looking to expand their horizons are likely to find a suitable job, which offers a good pay package and a healthy work environment. The week promises to be financially stable as all your past investments may bring good profits. Along with your domestic work, you will also be inclined to participate in social functions which will keep you going all week. You are likely to enjoy some quiet time with your beloved at a fancy or romantic, where you may discuss the future of your blissful relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

This week you can give your best shot in everything you do and success is likely to be yours. At the workplace, you are likely to sign new projects and there could be a short journey as well for official work. Your financial life may get better due to gains from some of your past investments in stock or shares or through the ancestral property. Tranquillity and peace may prevail at home. Have a clear discussion with your love partner or there can be a misunderstanding.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Ace of Swords

This week, you will be confident about your actions and are likely to stay assertive. Luck is all set to tilt in your favour will help you achieve the goals you have set focus on. Your wealth quotient may remain good, and you are likely to gain money from different sources. You are all set to excel in a leadership role. Your family commitments would keep you happily occupied this week. The mutual attraction between you and your beloved may increase and you are likely to enjoy intimate moments in each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Page of Wands

Your hard work and commitment are likely to pay off in the coming days and the week may bring some new opportunities in your life. You need to take advantage of every chance and do not let things go away. Those of you inclined to move abroad may get a positive signal. Those in business should look to expand and invest to reach newer markets. You may save surplus capital that you receive from speculations for future use. You may experience growing intimacy between you and your beloved.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The Moon

Remain focused on your goals and true to your efforts as they are likely to help you succeed in life. Mould yourself according to situations and you are likely to leave a mark in all walks of life. New sources of income might spring up for those in service while those in business should look to expand and invest to reach newer markets. Those in love will experience stability in their relationship. Try to understand each other better and the love between you two would increase. Breathing techniques and yoga may bring relief and calm your mind.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Swords

This week you are likely to adopt a different way of working and this ability will attract others. With your out-of-the-box approach you would succeed in influencing people with your capabilities. Some great new prospects may arise for you at work, which is likely to keep you happily occupied. Financially, the week may be very rewarding. Your domestic life remains excellent as old disputes may get solved amicably. You may plan to settle down with your beloved after getting the blessings of your family members. Take a break and relax to unwind.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: The Tower

Career: The World

Your dreams are likely to turn into reality with your continued efforts and dedication. Your professional front is likely to be very fruitful. All important tasks would be executed smoothly and efficiently. You are likely to start a new business venture, which may grow in value in the coming weeks. Your children would live up to your expectations and are likely to fulfil your dreams and expectations. Those married can feel the heat due to personal disputes with their partner. Exploring the great outdoors is likely to satisfy your wanderlust.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Four of Swords

The time is right for you to rise and shine. Victory is likely to come your way with your dedication. A practical approach and a cool mind are likely to give you an edge over your competitors. The domestic atmosphere may be filled with happiness and cheer. Your spouse will remain supportive of all that you do and your mutual bonding is all set to increase. Spend carefully to save for emergencies and avoid debts. On the health front, give your body adequate rest and guard against fatigue. Focus on inner happiness.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Eight of Swords

Career: The Fool

This week you will need to work on increasing your aptitude and time-management skill. With your enthusiasm, you are likely to get things done, which had been pending for a long. Investment in foreign entities may turn out to be lucrative. There are likely to be positive changes in your love life, which might keep you in a cheerful mood. Clashes and arguments between family members are likely over trivial matters. Maintain your calm; handle the volatile situation with patience. Maintaining a strict routine, which includes ample exercise, nutritious foods and meditation.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

This week is likely to bring an elevation in your career and personal life. Have a strong grasp over it to avoid any misstep. Love is in the air for those seeking it. Careless spending on unnecessary items of luxury might burn a hole in your pocket. An auspicious event is likely to be organized in the family which will also add to your expenses. This will eliminate the chances of any miscommunication. Buying a new house or piece of land may soon become a reality for some. Short vacations may bring stability to relationships.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Devil

Career: The Star

You may attain favorable results in your professional life this week as an increment or change in designation seems to be on the cards. Financial benefits from unexpected sources are also indicated. The week may bring some great news on the domestic front. A suitable marriage alliance for an eligible sibling is likely to lift everyone’s spirit. Your love life is likely to be a little upsetting this week. Stay away from negativities and bad temper. Practicing Yoga would benefit physically as well as mentally.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Five of Coins

Now is the right time to cash in on the opportunities and make the most of the time you have in pursuing activities that bring happiness. You may get to enjoy a pleasurable time in the company of family members after a long time. Mutual affection may increase and you are likely to experience a heavenly feeling. Some of you may have to face financial problems. However, the situation would improve soon as you gain small profits from a side business. Meditation and aromatherapy may help you relieve stress.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige