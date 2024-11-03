Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 3 to 9, 2024

ARIES (March 21-April 20) Love: The Hanged Man Mood: Judgment Career: Three of Swords Hard work pays off, but it's equally important to work in the right direction. Take time to reflect on your strengths and weaknesses, and focus on improving your inner potential. This week holds promise for students, who may find themselves being more productive than usual. Those seeking employment might finally secure that long-awaited first job. In terms of health, consider adding superfoods to your diet to boost energy and well-being. Financially, clearing any outstanding dues and loans before the weekend may bring relief. People renting homes should navigate potential tensions with landlords with patience. On the love front, newlyweds may enjoy an extended honeymoon phase. Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Eight of Cups

Responsibilities may seem daunting, but they become lighter when you take them on, wholeheartedly. This week, focus on fulfilling your share of duties, especially at home. Your parents may appreciate the positive changes you’ve embraced. At work, approach challenges with confidence, as your efforts are likely to be recognized. However, stay mindful of colleagues who might not have your best interests at heart, and steer clear of office politics. Instead, stand your ground while maintaining harmony. On the relationship front, all your worries will fade away when you spend some quality time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Knight of Wands

It appears to be the right time to schedule a full body checkup. Although there’s likely nothing major to worry about, it’s always good to stay ahead when it comes to health. A significant change in your routine could benefit your overall well-being. If you’ve been dealing with property disputes involving a business partner, expect good news this week, as a resolution in your favor is likely. Although work will keep you busy, your partner’s unwavering support will make things easier. Their presence will provide you with the strength you need, especially in important matters.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Love: The Sun

Mood: Temperance

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Opportunities and risks go hand in hand, but the stars favor you this week, especially in terms of finances. Taking calculated risks could bring greater rewards. Those who’ve been dreaming of launching a food supplement business, now might be the perfect time to take the leap. Your leadership at home will keep everyone close-knit and happy. However, be cautious while traveling, as confrontations on the road may arise. If possible, consider postponing any business trips. For couples expecting a child, joy is on the horizon. For some, a new office romance may begin to blossom.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Justice

Career: Page of Swords

Harness the transformative energy surrounding you to make bold, positive changes in your life. While indulging in gourmet delights may have led to some weight gain, embrace it, but balance it with mindful eating. At work, resist the temptation to delay tasks; procrastination will only encourage laziness. If you’re thinking of acquiring property, this is a favorable time, as the cosmic energy around you is calm and supportive. Your mental health will be at its peak this week, even if romantic endeavors don’t go as planned. Take your time before seeking out new connections.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Ten of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Page of Wands

This week, you might feel a strong urge to expand your knowledge. Whether through books, journals, or expert consultations, nothing seems to satisfy your thirst for information. While diving deep into learning, don’t ignore any signs your body may give you. Those dealing with minor health issues may want to reconsider their treatment options. At work, your efforts will not go unnoticed, and a promotion or appraisal could be on the horizon. On the romance front, expect pleasant surprises as your partner adds a special touch to your week.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

Business prospects are rising, especially if you’re attending a social event this week. Investors may be keenly interested in your startup idea, which could gain widespread recognition. Financially, your investments are likely to flourish, and you can expect healthy returns. On the home front, an unexpected visitor will bring joy and positivity to your family. It’s best to delay any travel plans for the time being. In love, your partner will help ease your mind, providing comfort through fun and engaging activities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Nine of Swords

You may find yourself at a crossroads where your materialistic and spiritual desires collide. This week is all about making clear choices about what matters most to you. Prioritizing your physical and mental health over social activities may not be easy, but the rewards will be worth it. If you succeed, your body and mind will thank you. At work, expect recognition for your skills, with a potential raise on the horizon. Freelancers should reassess whether their current gigs are valuing their talents adequately. On the love front, expect a fulfilling and contented period.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: Justice

Mood: The Fool

Career: Temperance

You may bump into an old childhood friend, rekindling fond memories and creating an important social connection. This bond could help you achieve your dreams faster than anticipated. However, be cautious this week about lending money, even to close acquaintances. Also, avoid renting out your property without thoroughly vetting potential tenants. Family time is essential, and a retreat with loved ones could be just what you need to recharge. When it comes to health, shortcuts won’t work. Focus on long-term, sustainable methods for the best results.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Page of Wands

Your thoughts and actions need to align with the changes you wish to see in your life. This week, the art of manifestation could bring your dreams closer to reality. A newfound sense of adventure might lead you to explore new travel opportunities, but proceed with caution. A second source of income may emerge, bringing more financial security. However, this is not the right time to consider moving into a new house, as the stars aren’t in favor of property matters. On the relationship front, those considering an arranged marriage may find that it brings exactly what they’ve been looking for in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: King of Cups

Balance is the key to a harmonious life, and this week is the perfect time to bring more order into your routine. Decluttering your space can do wonders for your mental clarity. Professionally, things are looking up, especially for those in teaching or research roles, where luck is on your side. Health-wise, you’re likely to feel energized and supported in your daily activities. If you’ve been thinking of a family outing off late, staying home may be a more peaceful alternative this week. For those in search of love, patience will be essential, but existing relationships will thrive.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: Fool

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Sun

Some of you may feel content with your current career standing. However, don’t get too comfortable—there’s still room for growth. Donating to a cause you believe in will bring a sense of inner peace. In terms of health, stay cautious and don’t let your guard down just yet. On the family front, younger members may go through a rebellious phase. Handle them with patience rather than force. If you’re thinking of expanding your business, now could be a great time to take bold steps. In love, be optimistic but ensure your feelings are mutual before making any major decisions.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920