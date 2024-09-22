Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 22 to 28, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20) Love: Judgement Mood: The World Career: The Emperor Someone’s insistence on an important matter will prove favourable. Whatever you involve yourself in is likely to give you good returns. Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. A gift from someone you have passing acquaintance with is possible. Getting elected to a local body or a club cannot be ruled out for some. Those in love are likely to enjoy a fulfilling week in each other’s company. Organising a party at home is possible. Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

(April 21-May 20)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Cups

Meeting someone may wake up romantic feelings in your heart! This is the best time to let your intentions be known to the one you love. New lovers are likely to get impatient to see each other. A property lying vacant may be rented out for far less than what you had expected. You will be able to stifle any bickering behind your back on the social front. Monetary gains are foreseen. A professional venture is likely to give blissful results.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

(May 21-June 21)

Love: Justice

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Judgment

A favourable turn of events is likely to add to your prestige on the professional front. Your expertise will be much sought after at work. You will need to keep track of things at home. Good advice will help you choose the most lucrative investment options. Playing the stocks is likely to earn you big money. You will take the initiative to organise a social do, just to renew contacts. Spending time with friends will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

(June 22-July 22)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

Your foresight and analytical powers will allow you to remain a step ahead of workplace rivals. Wealth gain through inheritance is on the cards for some. Keeping tab on all important issues on the academic front may become crucial at this juncture. Those feeling under the weather would need to take out time for complete rest. Love life appears to be satisfactory. A trip out of town promises to give your career a boost. Family is likely to be supportive about the choices you plan for yourself.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

(July 23-August 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Fool

Career: Four of Wands

The current developments on the professional front will be in your interest. Someone’s suggestions on the academic front may work miracles. Marketing personnel may find the period productive as achieving targets will not be difficult. Popularity on the social front is assured as you go out of your way to meet people. Family life runs smoothly and will prove most satisfying. Frequency of meeting lover is likely to increase as bonds get strengthened.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

(August 24-September 23)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Cups

There is a good chance of meeting someone you have not met in years. Luck favours you as whatever you do turns out right! Praise for something accomplished is in store for some at work. Financially, you are likely to be on a sound wicket. Facelift of house is on the cards. You will be able to put together money for repairs and renovations. An interesting person promises to make your journey entertaining. Expect the family to be totally supportive.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

(September 24-October 23)

Love: Emperor

Mood: Tower

Career: Page of Wands

You will find yourself favourably placed on the academic front. Seeing new locations and meeting different people are likely to make you feel enriched. If genuine love is what you seek, look no further, he or she is just around you waiting to be discovered! A house construction is likely to be commenced by some. Socially, you remain totally engaged and enjoy every bit of it. An opportunity to multiply money will come your way.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

(October 24-November 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Fool

You will find everything moving as per plans on the professional front. Those fond of travelling may get a chance to visit someplace exotic. A burden off your mind will come as a big relief. If losing those extra kilos was on your mind – stars are well in sync with your plans. Someone claiming a share of your property will not be able to get his or her way. Innovations on the work front that you are in the process of generating will be much appreciated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

(November 23-December 21)

Love: Chariot

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Wands

Your expertise will be much sought after at work. You will need to keep track of things at home. Good advice will help you choose the most lucrative investment options. Delegating additional work is likely to leave you with a lot of time on your hands at work. Health of a family elder improves. Adding to an already healthy bank balance cannot be ruled out for some. In health matters, you will be second to none and continue your efforts to achieve total fitness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

(December 22-January 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: King of Cups

Career: Ten of Swords

You are in for a hectic time, but will enjoy all the same. Some of you are set to expand your friends’ circle. A well coordinated teamwork may help in reducing the time for an important project at work. Those pursuing higher studies may find the environment competitive but you will manage to get through. Achieving good health will be on your mind. Some positive indications regarding promotion will brighten up the professional front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Blue

(January 22-February 19)

Love: Magician

Mood: Nine of Coins

Career: Eight of Wands

Review your approach on the career front to take full advantage. Your competence is likely to get acknowledged at work. Timely handling of a family issue will save you a lot of hassles afterwards. Those playing the stocks or laying bets can burn their fingers on the financial front. You are certain to proceed on a vacation to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out! You will manage to remain regular in your daily workouts and benefit on the health front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

(February 20-March 20)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Eight of Wands

This is the time when you can sit back and relax on the domestic front. A family youngster is likely to excel and make you proud. Chances of getting lovesick over someone you have a crush on cannot be ruled out. Your aim on the professional front is likely to be achieved. Some long-term investments may prove beneficial. Those in uniform will be able to make their mark. You may take the initiative of visiting an out-of-town relative. Setting out on a pilgrimage is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920