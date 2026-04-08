5 harsh Feng Shui habits to improve your life

A broken object sends a subtle message of neglect and incompleteness. Whether it’s a chipped mug, a faulty drawer, or a clock that does not work, these things carry the energy of ‘not quite right.’ Fix them or let them go. Your environment should reflect wholeness, functionality, and care.

If something has not been touched in months, it’s likely just taking up space, both physically and energetically. Unused items create stagnation, and stagnant energy can make life feel stuck, too. Regularly clearing out what’s no longer used creates room for freshness, movement, and new opportunities to enter your life.

Holding onto something just because it was a gift can quietly drain your energy, especially if you don’t like it. Gratitude does not mean you have to live with objects that feel heavy or out of place. You can appreciate the gesture and still choose to surround yourself only with things that genuinely uplift you.

Your walls speak to your subconscious more than you realise. If your space is filled with images of people alone, it may unintentionally reinforce solitude. If you are calling in love, connection, or partnership, your surroundings should reflect that desire. Choose artwork that represents togetherness, warmth, and emotional bonding.

Plants are alive and vibrant, carrying what Feng Shui calls ‘Yang’ energy: active, growing, and energising. While that’s great for living areas, your bedroom is meant for rest, calm, and deep rejuvenation. Too much active energy here can subtly disrupt your sleep and peace. Keeping your bedroom simple and soothing allows your mind and body to unwind freely.

Here are five transformative habits that can help you reset your life, according to Feng Shui expert Jemma Salisbury.

You might think upgrading your life means doing more: chasing goals, ticking off your bucket list, and adding more to your to-do list. But what if real change comes from doing less and letting go of things that no longer feel right? According to Feng Shui, your surroundings quietly affect your mood, energy, and choices. Every item in your home either helps you move forward or holds you back. Sometimes, the biggest upgrade comes when you get intentional and a little ruthless about what you keep around you.

Improving your life isn’t always about doing more, but about choosing better. Sometimes, alignment does not begin with adding something new; it begins with deciding what you are no longer willing to keep.

ALSO READ: 8 spiritual signs your karmic relationship with someone is over

Disclaimer: This content is for general guidance and is based on Feng Shui principles; it is not a substitute for professional advice. Results may vary depending on your personal experiences.