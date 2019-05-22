Imran Khan’s wife Avantika drops Khan from name on Instagram, her mother says ‘some differences’ between them

Amid reports of a rough patch in her marriage to actor Imran Khan, Avantika Malik has changed her name on Instagram. Her mother, Vandana Malik, has rubbished reports of a legal separation, but has acknowledged that there are ‘some differences’ between the couple.

She told in.com, “We all read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway.” It was reported on Monday that Avantika had left Imran’s Pali Hill home with their daughter Imara, and has been living with her parents. Asked if divorce was on the cards, Vandana said, “Absolutely not.”

DNA quoted a source as saying, “Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family.” Calls and text message to the actor went unanswered.

Imran and Avantika were childhood sweethearts before tying the knot in 2011. Imara was born in 2014. Imran’s last film release was 2015’s Katti Batti.

Avantika had once said in an interview about meeting and falling in love with Imran, “He’s fantastic. He’s the best person to live with, because he is able to be with you and be supportive and also gives you tremendous space. He really looks after me, I have to give him that. I am an ordinary girl in love with a boy who happens to be a movie star. I just feel like I fell in love with this boy 10 years ago. He was 19-20 then, and though he’s grown tremendously in many ways, his core being is still the same. I give Imran a lot of credit, because he hasn’t changed in any way. Except that he’s more confident as he knows what he’s achieved.”

Imran had once advised in an interview to Men’s Health, “Different people have different ways to make a relationship work. Find out what works for you and your partner.”

First Published: May 22, 2019 15:29 IST