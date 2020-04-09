Learn one-pot wonders to beat lockdown blues: Celebs dish out quick, easy recipes

bollywood

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 10:53 IST

Running out of ideas for quick, no-mess, but yummy delights during this lockdown period? We got some celebs to bail you out with suggestions of healthy and wholesome treats using their culinary talent. You’d love the productivity quotient of such meals that take least time, vessels and water to wash up, but deliver on taste and strength.

Actor Malaika Arora cooks an Aloo and Anda Skillet.

Malaika Arora: Aloo and Anda Skillet

Add 3 spoons of ghee, 1 teaspoon of jeera, roughly chopped garlic. Once the garlic is golden, add boiled and chopped potato cubes, add a bit of red chilli powder, haldi, aamchoor powder, garam masala and salt. Stir it till potatoes get a lovely golden colour. Then crack 4 eggs into it. Now put a lid for 2 mins and cook it on medium flame. That’s it. Then just top it up with some chutney/pesto or cheese. Serves two.

Actor Sunny Kaushal prepares a healthy dish that he likes to call a Mush Bowl!

Sunny Kaushal: Mush Bowl

Take a pan and put some water or (whichever) milk. While it heats up a bit, add oats and honey as per desire, and start stir it with the flame on sim for 2-3 minutes. When the oats are semi-cooked, put egg whites in it (quantity according to persona choice). Now this is a tricky part — just keep stirring the mixture till the egg white mixes well with oats. Turn off the gas when you get the desired consistency. To sweeten, you can use sugar, jaggery or honey. Top it with some nuts and seeds or use some fruits. You can have it cold after keeping in the fridge for a few hours or serve hot, too.

Actor Patralekhaa cooks up an Indian sweet delight, besan laddoo.

Patralekhaa: A healthy Indian dessert

Take 1/4 cup of ghee in a pan, and heat it for a minute. Add two cups of besan and stir it continuously for 25 minutes. Ground some almonds and cardamom and add to the mixture. Take the pan off the gas. Take 1/4 cup of jaggery and pour it in the pan. Since the pan will already be hot, the jaggery will melt in the besan. Keep stirring the jaggery and the besan. Then let it cool down. Make lemon sized-balls for a healthy version of the quick besan laddoo.

Singer Sona Mohapatra prepares a wholesome Frittata

Sona Mohapatra: Green Protein Frittata

Mix small cubes of paneer (100 gm) with mixed herbs, 1 tsp olive oil, salt to taste and chilli powder. Once thoroughly mixed, add chopped veggies (2 green chillies, 1 onion, 1 tomato, half bunch spinach and 4/5 mushrooms), 1 tsp kasuri methi and mix. Add finely grated ½ tsp of ginger and garlic. Heat some butter in a deep pan and sauté the above mixture for a few minutes. Use 4 eggs kept at room temperature. You can slightly beat the eggs with a folk to lighten them. Remove the sautéed veggies into their older bowl, rinse the pan with water and put 1/2 tsp butter to grease it and after it heats up, put in the egg mixture. In 30 seconds, add the veggies, herbs and paneer mix on top and cover the pan. When the top starts to solidify, shut the flame and let the whole fritatta cook in its own steam. Cut into 4 slices with two cuts and serve!

Actor Adil Hussain.

Adil Hussain: Clear healthy soup

Take a pan and boil 1.5 litre of water. Add a chopped stem of broccoli, chopped French beans, thinly chopped carrots, stems of coriander (which we generally discard) — all washed properly, to the hot water. Add veggies one by one while the water gets boiled. Add one or two crushed pods of garlic, and salt to taste. Before serving, squeeze a bit of lemon and freshly ground black pepper, and other herbs if you like. To add more flavour, you can use a ‘tadka’ of olive oil and garlic. To make it more filling, you can add pasta and boil it in the same water once it has acquired the flavours of the veggies.

Kishwer Merchantt: Egg garlic rice

Just scramble some eggs in a pan using a little oil, and add leftover rice to it. Add a little bit of salt, red chilli powder, turmeric and small pieces of garlic. You’ll get a quick egg garlic rice, which tastes new and fresh!

Follow @htshowbiz for more.