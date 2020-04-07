Lockdown diaries: Celebs share their 21-day plan

bollywood

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 13:32 IST

The lockdown situation in the country amid the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has left everyone locked up inside their homes, including the celeb frat. However, most of them have come up with unique ways to ward off boredom and actually have a plan in place for the 21 days.

Take for instance, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who has been sharing a picture each day of what she is upto — from nature photos, to giving a sneak-peek into what she’s reading as well as how she’s spending time with her dogs.

Actor Huma S Qureshi has shared a 21-step guide detailing thing she’d be doing during this lockdown that started on march 25. On day one, she cooked a very special chicken curry in “true blue qureshi istyle”, followed by her indulging in a fashion banter with her followers as she dedicated a day to fitness.

Meanwhile, Tapsee Pannu has been taking us down memory lane sharing pics of her Pink (2016) co-stars — Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang. She also shared a picture from an event many years ago for which she did her own hair and make-up, besides a childhood photo, much to the delight of her fans.

Acknowledging that the 21-day lockdown won’t be easy, TV actor Nisha Rawal has turned into everyone’s “digital buddy”.

On day 1, she wrote on Instagram “21 days I shall go live everyday with 21 people who are the change makers! 21 days I shall be doing a post every single day, a post that will be true to it’s nature! Are u with me?” Ever since she has shared videos spreading awareness about Covid-19, cooking with her son, and raising voice against those shaming people who have to step out or those who’ve been tested positive.

Taking a similar approach, actor Gul Panag is using these days to “inculcate new habits, fine tune some, and do away with others.”

Actor Rahul Bose is using this period to start a series during which he will pay tributes to “wonderful books and their writers” each day by reading a passage from them. Some of the books covered are as Andre Agassi’s Open, Ibis trilogy by Amitav Ghosh, Premchand’s Shatranj ke Khiladi, Mahabharata : A Modern Rendering - Ramesh Menon, English, August : Screenplay by Upamanyu Chatterjee.

Follow @htshowbiz for more