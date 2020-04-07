Lockdown diaries: Celebs share their 21-day plan
While it is not easy being confined to the house, celebrities are showing us how to keep things interesting during this lockdownbollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2020 13:32 IST
The lockdown situation in the country amid the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has left everyone locked up inside their homes, including the celeb frat. However, most of them have come up with unique ways to ward off boredom and actually have a plan in place for the 21 days.
Take for instance, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who has been sharing a picture each day of what she is upto — from nature photos, to giving a sneak-peek into what she’s reading as well as how she’s spending time with her dogs.
Actor Huma S Qureshi has shared a 21-step guide detailing thing she’d be doing during this lockdown that started on march 25. On day one, she cooked a very special chicken curry in “true blue qureshi istyle”, followed by her indulging in a fashion banter with her followers as she dedicated a day to fitness.
Just made my dad proud today .. by cooking dinner in true blue ‘qureshi istyle‘ .. Mohd Saleem Qureshi actually approved my recipe!!!! Cooking is in my the genes I told him 😉 Will sleep happy today @wearesaleems #saleems #blessed #Day2 #cookingtherapy #21daylockdown #socialdistancing #quarantine #soulfood Can’t wait to see Dad and cook for him soon ❤️
Meanwhile, Tapsee Pannu has been taking us down memory lane sharing pics of her Pink (2016) co-stars — Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang. She also shared a picture from an event many years ago for which she did her own hair and make-up, besides a childhood photo, much to the delight of her fans.
Acknowledging that the 21-day lockdown won’t be easy, TV actor Nisha Rawal has turned into everyone’s “digital buddy”.
On day 1, she wrote on Instagram “21 days I shall go live everyday with 21 people who are the change makers! 21 days I shall be doing a post every single day, a post that will be true to it’s nature! Are u with me?” Ever since she has shared videos spreading awareness about Covid-19, cooking with her son, and raising voice against those shaming people who have to step out or those who’ve been tested positive.
Taking a similar approach, actor Gul Panag is using these days to “inculcate new habits, fine tune some, and do away with others.”
Actor Rahul Bose is using this period to start a series during which he will pay tributes to “wonderful books and their writers” each day by reading a passage from them. Some of the books covered are as Andre Agassi’s Open, Ibis trilogy by Amitav Ghosh, Premchand’s Shatranj ke Khiladi, Mahabharata : A Modern Rendering - Ramesh Menon, English, August : Screenplay by Upamanyu Chatterjee.
