Ranveer Singh loves NBA dancers’ performance to Malhari. Watch video

National Basketball Association, NBA, decided to play an Indian song during the halftime interval of Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks match on Monday, and it immediately impressed the song’s original performer Ranveer Singh.

The performers were Exodus Artistry, who are known for the fusion of Eastern and Western dance forms. They put up the video on their Facebook page and wrote, “About last weekend. Our company and students took over the Halftime Show in front of 18,000+ people! Thank you Philadelphia 76ers for having us and giving us the opportunity to showcase Indian culture & dance. Stay tuned for the video!”

Social media made the video reach Ranveer and he immediately ‘liked’ the video. Malhari is a song featured on him in his 2015 film, Bajirao Mastani. The song, composed by Devrath Nadaar and voiced by Vishal Dadlani, is an energetic number that needed Ranveer at the top of his game. He didn’t disappoint anyone and came up with a performance which will be cherished by his fans for years.

This isn’t the first time any Indian song has been performed at NBA though. Last year, a dance troupe performed to the title song of Baahubali during a match.

In another match, cheerleaders performed to Ghoomar from Padmaavat.

NBA has millions of fans in India who would certainly appreciate this gesture.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will now be seen in Gully Boy and Simmbaa. He will soon start working on Kabir Khan’s film based on India’s cricket world cup victory in 1983. He is playing Kapil Dev in the film.

