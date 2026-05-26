Layla Tazhibayeva: “Kazakhs think the kobyz can drive away bad spirits”

What aspects of Kazakh culture would you like people from other countries to know and appreciate? Layla Tazhibayeva in performance (Jodhpur RIFF)

Music can be a beautiful entry point for a person who is curious about another culture. I like to introduce Kazakh culture with the kobyz because it is a rare, slightly elite, stringed instrument, with a touch of mystery around it unlike the dombra, which is an instrument that everybody seems to know because of its mass appeal.

The power of the kobyz lies in its remarkable ability to put the listener in a deep, meditative state. It is so versatile. It can mimic sounds from nature like the clapping of birds’ wings and the howling of wolves. Kazakhs think of the kobyz as a sacred instrument that can drive away bad spirits and heal people who are sick. It is often associated with shamans.

Instead of just playing the instrument, I tell stories from my culture especially when there are foreign listeners in the audience. Through the stories, they are able to connect better with the music. That helps me hold their attention for a longer time.

What is the kobyz made of?

The traditional kobyz, which I play, is made of wood and animal skin. In the past, the masters used camel skin. But, as you know, camels are very few in number so it is difficult to get a lot of camel skin for making musical instruments. That is why we use goat skin. It is of better quality than sheep skin. The wood that is used to make it usually comes from a walnut tree.

How would you describe your relationship with this instrument?

When I started preparing for my concert at Jodhpur RIFF, it struck me that I have been playing the kobyz since I was seven years old and now I am 43. My relationship with it has developed over many years. I did not even know the name of the instrument when I heard it for the first time at the age of six. I just told my mother that I wanted to play the Kazakh violin. Later in life, I got my musical education at the Kazakh National Conservatory, and now I teach there. Apart from the traditional instrument, I also play the electro kobyz, which has a more contemporary sound and feel to it. Music is my profession but it is not just that. I love what I do. I am really passionate about it because there is a sense of purpose. I think that the universe wants to say something to people, and that happens through me when I play the kobyz.