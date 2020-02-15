CelebsPick: Rap goes regional!
Badshah, Divine, Raja Kumari, Raftaar and Naezy, the top rap stars of the country, pick few of their favourite hip-hop artists who are rapping in regional languages
Divine recommends:
Sikander Kahlon
From: Mohali, Punjab
Raps in: Punjabi
“Still very young, his unique flow and ability to spit bars set him apart.”
Meba Ofilia
From: Shillong, Meghalaya
Raps in: English, Khasi
“What sets her apart is the ability to explore both Rap and R&B styles.”
Raja Kumari recommends:
Shloka (Rahul Karn)
From: Darbhanga, Bihar
Raps in: Hindi/Bhojpuri
“I love his style of speaking Hindi and mixing it with local Bihari and folk influences.”
Siri (Siri Narayan)
From: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Raps in: Kannada
“I love how proud she is to rap in a South Indian language.”
Badshah recommends:
Bali (Sachin Bali)
From: Delhi
Raps in: Hindi/Punjabi
“One of the best rappers in Delhi with game changing wordplay and punches.”
Khasi Bloodz (Band)
From: Shillong, Meghalaya
Raps in: English/Khasi
“Definitely capable of taking the genre to the world stage!”
Raftaar recommends:
Fejo (Febin Joseph)
From: Kerala, Kochi
Raps in: Malayalam
“He makes me wish I was that well-versed in Malayalam!”
Island Warrior (Maan Borah)
From: Majuli, Assam
Raps in: Assamese
“He speaks about issues of his land via hip-hop.”
Naezy recommends:
Ahmer (Ahmer Javed)
From: Kashmir, Srinagar
Raps in: Hindi/Urdu/Koshur
“His is a fearless voice that talks about the realities of Kashmir.”
Cizzy (Rounok Chakraborty)
From: Kolkata, West Bengal
Raps in: Bengali
“He has a unique flow and always keeps it authentic.”
From HT Brunch, February 16, 2020
