Personal Agenda with Shriya Pilgaonkar: The worst thing about a Bollywood party is that you cannot be 100 per cent honest!

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:02 IST

A quality you’d love to imbibe from your parents (Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar)...?

Mom’s ability to not obsess over the outcome and dad’s dedication, discipline and strong memory.

And, one quality that you wouldn’t want to acquire…?

Their short temper!

Facts Date of birth: April 25

Sunsign: Taurus

Place of birth: Mumbai

School/college: Utpal Shanghvi Global School/ St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai

First break: The Marathi film Ek Kulti Ek (2013)

High point of your life: Seeing the posters of my British series Beecham House all over the London tube

Low point of your life: When my first dog Hobo passed away

So on the scale of one to 10, how strict were your parents with you?

I was a good kid, so they didn’t have to be strict with me.

What’s a lie you tell quite often?

That I’m not addicted to my phone.

What’s your best takeaway from Shah Rukh Khan after debuting with him in Fan (2016)?

‘Don’t let go of reading’; he is a voracious reader.

A mistake you’d happily make again...?

I got into the wrong train in Japan but ended up making some lovely friends because of that.

What’s the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?

That I’m the love child of Deepika (Padukone) and Gal Gadot.

Name a book that left a lasting impact on you.

The History of Love by Nicole Krauss.

And your secret skill…?

Not too many people know that I sing.

On my phone Last person you messaged: My manager

The most famous person you’ve texted: Shah Rukh Khan

Most used apps: Instagram and WhatsApp

First app you check in the morning: WhatsApp

Favourite emoji: Eye roll

On your speed dial: Mom, dad, my manager, driver and two close friends

First song on your Spotify: Ranjish Hi Sahi by Ali Sethi on Coke Studio

If your house was on fire, what are three things you’d save?

My phone, wallet and passport.

What’s the best thing about a Bollywood party?

You get to engage with people whose work you admire.

And the worst...?

You cannot be 100 per cent honest.

Who is your favourite newcomer in Bollywood?

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A person you stalk on social media...?

Millie Bobby Brown.

A secret society you’d like to start...?

A secret society that tracks down pointless trolls who bully people online.

