Budget will empower economically weaker sections, farmers, middle class: Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday said the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will empower the economically weaker sections, farmers, and the middle class. The party will focus on the emphasis on aatmanirbharta or self-reliance in the budget and how it serves to empower those in need, said people aware of the details.
In a video message, Nadda said the pillars of this year’s budget are health and well-being, financial capital, inclusive growth, human capital, innovation and R&D, and minimum interventions by the government.
The BJP chief went on to say compared to the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has ensured three times more cash into the accounts of farmers. The BJP has been countering the allegations by the Opposition and a section of protesting farmers that the farm laws that were recently implemented will benefit big corporates more than the farmers. To underline the Narendra Modi government’s pro-farmer policies, the BJP says no other government before it had accepted the Swaminanthan Commission report on agriculture and has drafted policy to double farm incomes.
Senior party leaders have defended the farm laws as reforms that were long-pending.
Nadda, a former union health minister also said that in the health sector, progress has been further extended; FDI norms have been changed and the MSME sector has been strengthened. For the first time in history, the health sector has seen a growth of 137% in the budget. It has jumped from ₹92,000 crore to ₹2.23 lakh crore year-on-year, he said.
Former party president and union home minister Amit Shah said the allocation will see India emerge stronger in the global scenario and make it the fastest growing economy in the world. Referring to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, he said the Prime Minister Atma Nirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana that has been announced with an allocation of ₹64,180 crore will ensure delivery of health services to every village.
A senior party leader speaking on condition of anonymity said BJP functionaries have been told to publicise the people-friendly aspects of the budget, especially the aspects that signify the benefits for farmers, labourers and small and medium entrepreneurs.
- Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech proposed a tax holiday for aircraft-leasing companies and tax exemptions for airlines paying lease rentals to foreign lessors if they choose to be based in the country's upcoming international finance hub Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City.
- Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, the focus of the budget is on the poll-bound states.
- Four bank officers' union said the proposal for sale of public sector enterprises in the era of 'Bank Nirbhar Bharat', is to prepare the ground for the corporates and foreign companies to take control of the public sector space.
- "This is a big unintentional gift to Chinese companies and will severely hit the domestic stainless-steel industry, which has been in financial stress for more than a decade." the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) said.
- While ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar seems to be a personal favourite with Sitharaman, she quoted Tagore while referring to India emerging from the pandemic.
- "While SIAM awaits the details of the vehicle scrappage scheme, it hopes and requests that fitness testing and certification should be much earlier and at frequent intervals to ensure safety, environment friendliness and fuel saving," SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.
