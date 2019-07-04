Govt says growth to rebound, but challenges still on horizon

Private investment is the essential ingredient to grow India into a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25, the Economic Survey for 2018-19 said, calculating that the economy would have to grow 8% a year to achieve the goal, and projecting this financial year’s growth rate at 7%, a modest improvement over last year’s 6.8%.

“Investment, especially private investment, is the ‘key driver’ that drives demand, creates capacity, increases labour productivity, introduces new technology, allows creative destruction, and generates jobs,” the Survey, which outlined the country’s economic health, said. It was tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

The Survey said the economy is ideally placed to grow, and job-creation and exports can be pushed to the next level on the microeconomic and macroeconomic foundations laid over the past five years. The architect of the Survey, chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, said the report provides a “strategic” blueprint for the take-off.

Savings that take place in the economy enable investments. Investments lead to improvement in productivity and when companies become more productive, they are able to go and compete in the international markets,fostering exports, he said.

“Productivity improvements also lead to job creation in the economy and when exports and jobs come together that creates purchasing power of the economy at the bottom of the pyramid, which then leads to increase in demand; anticipating greater demand, firms go and invest further and that is how this virtuous cycle perpetuates,” he said.

He rejected the traditional silo approach that often attempted to solve job creation, demand,exports, and economic growth as separate problems. Citing instances of high-growth East Asian economies, he said such growth can only be sustained by a virtuous cycle of savings, investment and exports, catalysed and supported by a favourable demographic profile.

India will need to take up investments from the current level of 29.3% of GDP to 35% to achieve a sustained growth of 8%, Subramanian said, giving the example of China that took the level to 50%.

Favourable foreign investment rules will power foreign investments, the Survey suggested, adding that the ensuring growth will be served well by helping India’s small enterprises acquire scale and become competitive; treating data as a public good; and clearing judicial logjams. The country would also do well to make policies for people, Subramanian said, citing Richard Thaler’s concept of behavioural economics.

The Survey was optimistic about faster investment growth and said this had “bottomed out” and a recovery started.

Experts said it would be a daunting task to accelerate economic growth to 8% from the next financial year itself and added that this would not be possible without public (or government) investment. Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader, public finance and economics, PwC India, said: “To be able to get the momentum up from the last quarter growth rate of 5.8% to an annual growth rate of 7% (itself) , it will require a huge boost in spending by the government.”

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth fell to almost a 20-quarter low at 5.8% in the last quarter of 2018-19, which brought down the full year growth to 6.8%, lower that the initial estimate of 7%.

The country did much better on the fiscal front.

The combined fiscal deficit of the Centre and states has been pegged at 5.8%of GDP in 2018-19, down from 6.4% in the previous year.

DK Srivastava, chief policy adviser, EY India, said that this would mean scope for fiscal expansion in the context of cooperative federalism. “With the central fiscal deficit at 3.4% and state fiscal deficit at 2.6%, the general government fiscal deficit was at 5.8% of GDP, after accounting for on-lending from the Centre to the extent of 0.2 percentage points of GDP. States can potentially increase their capital expenditure on infrastructure while remaining within their aggregate FRBM limit of 3% of GDP so as to effectively complement Centre’s growth-oriented infrastructure expansion plans,” he said.

The reference was to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.

Subramanian, however, said the government should stick to the “fiscal glide path” or risk crowding out investment due to large public borrowings.

The Opposition criticised the Survey as bland. “I looked for the Outlook for 2019-20. It is in Volume-2, Chapter 01, but there is only a bland statement that ‘growth of the economy expected to be 7% in 2019-20’. There are no growth projections sector-wise,” said Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram.

“It appears to me that the government, speaking through the Economic Survey, is pessimistic about the economy, he added. “The closest in terms of describing the outlook for 2019-20 can be found in Volume-2, Chapter 02. The Economic Survey flags (1) slowing growth, (2) shortfall in revenue, (3) finding resources without compromising the fiscal deficit target, (4) impact of oil prices on the current account and (5) recommendations of the Fifteenth FC on central government finances. I am afraid, none of these is positive or encouraging.” FC is short for the Finance Commission.

The government was more sanguine. “The Economic Survey outlines a vision to achieve a $5 trillion economy. It also depicts gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology, and energy security,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) director general Chandrajit Banerjee said: “The 7% growth pegged by the Economic Survey for 2019-20 is a pragmatic target and with the right policy levers in place, we can step up growth to sustain an average growth rate of 8% over the next five years. Concerted effort is required to drive an improvement in private investment along with robust consumption to lift growth in the current fiscal from a multi-year low of 6.8% posted in 2018-19. However, the headwinds to growth as underlined by the Survey in the form of weaker exports growth and stress in shadow banking system are the main areas of concern which have been highlighted by CII as well.”

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 22:53 IST