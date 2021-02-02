IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Union budget 2021: Norms eased for startups
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
budget

Union budget 2021: Norms eased for startups

“The decriminalising of the procedural and technical compoundable offences under the Companies Act, 2013, is now complete. I now propose to next take up decriminalization of the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:05 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday revised the definition of small companies, eased norms for non-resident Indians (NRIs) to set up one person companies (OPC) to promote startups, and proposed that the government will decriminalise various procedural and technical compoundable offences under the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act.

“The decriminalising of the procedural and technical compoundable offences under the Companies Act, 2013, is now complete. I now propose to next take up decriminalization of the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008,” she said in her budget speech.

The finance minister also said compliance requirements for small companies is being eased as the government is revising their definition under Companies Act, 2013, by increasing their thresholds for paid up capital from “not exceeding 50 lakh” to “not exceeding 2 crore” and turnover from “not exceeding 2 crore” to “not exceeding 20 crore”.

She emphasised the need to incentivise OPCs to encourage setting up of start-ups. “As a further measure which directly benefits start-ups and innovators, I propose to incentivize the incorporation of OPCs by allowing OPCs to grow without any restrictions on paid up capital and turnover,” she said.

Also read: Sharply focused, the budget boosts hopes of revival

She proposed to allow conversion of OPCs into any other type of company at any time and reduced the residency limit for an Indian citizen to set up an OPC from 182 days to 120 days, besides allowing NRIs to incorporate OPCs in India.

The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.

“Extending the eligibility for claiming tax holiday for start-ups and capital gains exemption for investments in start-ups by one more year - till 31st March, 2022 will help enable entrepreneurship and help create jobs,” said Harsha Razdan, partner and head — Consumer Markets and Internet Business — at KPMG in India.

“These measures are in lines with the government’s promised ease of doing business, which will usher in an entrepreneurial culture in the country,” Abhishek A Rastogi, partner at law firm Khaitan & Company, said.

Shubhradeep Nandi, CEO & co-founder of PiChain Labs said, “An increase in tax holiday for startups will help as a boost after the pandemic blues. Incorporation of OPCs without paid-up capital and turnover limitations will allow them to grow without compliance challenges and help get into the mainstream quickly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2021-22 union budget of india startup nirmala sitharaman
app
Close
Insurance penetration in India is currently at 3.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) compared to the world average of 6.31%.(Getty Images)
Insurance penetration in India is currently at 3.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) compared to the world average of 6.31%.(Getty Images)
budget

FDI hike will boost insurance sector

Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:42 AM IST
Proposal likely to help local private insurers grow fast and expand presence in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance minister said the Central government will hold an at least 75% in LIC for the first five years after the IPO, and subsequently retain at least a 51% stake in the insurer.(Reuters)
The finance minister said the Central government will hold an at least 75% in LIC for the first five years after the IPO, and subsequently retain at least a 51% stake in the insurer.(Reuters)
budget

Government paves way to take LIC to the stock exchange

Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:37 AM IST
Announcing the budget for fiscal 2022, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to amend the LIC Act and bring the rules for LIC under the Companies Act to ensure that the insurer does not face regulatory hurdles in launching its IPO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote digital modes of payment,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.(Mint)
To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark 1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote digital modes of payment,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.(Mint)
budget

Union budget 2021: 1,500 crore scheme to boost digital payments

Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:26 AM IST
UPI transactions have increased continuously, clocking 2.3 bn transactions in January, up from 2.23 bn in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A finance ministry official said that apart from funding new projects, such an institution could also help revive stalled projects worth at least <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh crore.(PTI)
A finance ministry official said that apart from funding new projects, such an institution could also help revive stalled projects worth at least 10 lakh crore.(PTI)
budget

New institution for financing National Infrastructure Pipeline

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:16 AM IST
“The proposed DFI will have a lending portfolio of at least 5 lakh crore in three years’ time,” Sitharaman said, announcing that the government had allocated a sum of 20,000 crore to capitalise this institution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“To tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution, I propose to provide an amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,217 crores for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population in this budget,” Sitharaman said.(PTI)
“To tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution, I propose to provide an amount of 2,217 crores for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population in this budget,” Sitharaman said.(PTI)
budget

2,217-cr fund to aid pollution fight in cities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:10 AM IST
The clean air programme is planned for 42 cities with each having a population of more than a million people. This fund is not part of the allocation to the environment ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
budget

Union budget 2021: Norms eased for startups

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:05 AM IST
“The decriminalising of the procedural and technical compoundable offences under the Companies Act, 2013, is now complete. I now propose to next take up decriminalization of the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The growth in non-food credit remained flat, around 5.1-6.7%, between March 2020 and January 2021. Indian banks have had to spend much time recovering bad loans.(Reuters)
The growth in non-food credit remained flat, around 5.1-6.7%, between March 2020 and January 2021. Indian banks have had to spend much time recovering bad loans.(Reuters)
budget

Bad bank, recapitalising PSBs expected to better credit flow

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:58 AM IST
A bad bank would take over stressed assets, pave the way for cleaner balance sheets and recoveries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Budget 2019, the government had provided an additional income tax deduction of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh for home loans to purchase an affordable housing unit (below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45 lakh).(HT Photo)
In Budget 2019, the government had provided an additional income tax deduction of up to 1.5 lakh for home loans to purchase an affordable housing unit (below 45 lakh).(HT Photo)
budget

More tax relief for 1st time homebuyers

By Abhinav Kaul, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:51 AM IST
The tax relief for homebuyers and developers buying or selling below the circle rate by up to 20% has also been extended up to March 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance minister added that “while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items.”(AP)
The finance minister added that “while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items.”(AP)
budget

Agriculture infra cess may hit state revenues

By Sayantan Bera, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:51 AM IST
“There is an immediate need to improve agricultural infrastructure so that we produce more, while also conserving and processing agricultural output efficiently,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget allocated the drinking water and sanitation department under Jal Shakti <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,030 crore while <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,022.57 crore has been earmarked for the department of water resources, the river development and ganga rejuvenation.(HT Photo)
The budget allocated the drinking water and sanitation department under Jal Shakti 60,030 crore while 9,022.57 crore has been earmarked for the department of water resources, the river development and ganga rejuvenation.(HT Photo)
budget

2.87L-cr Jal Jeevan Mission aims to take tap water to 28.6m homes

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:08 AM IST
Over 120 million households lack access to clean water, the highest in the world, according to UN-Water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bulk of these new jobs are likely to be created in the ministry of mines, with 5,305 employment opportunities to be added, according to the budget document.(HT Photo)
A bulk of these new jobs are likely to be created in the ministry of mines, with 5,305 employment opportunities to be added, according to the budget document.(HT Photo)
budget

Budget focuses on job creation via hike in capital, infra spending

By Prashant K Nanda, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:37 AM IST
The minister proposed a sharp 26% hike in capital spending in FY22 to 5.54 trillion over what is being spent this fiscal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in the year 2021-22,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.(Reuters)
“Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in the year 2021-22,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.(Reuters)
budget

Government to start privatisation with 2 small PSU lenders

By Gopika Gopakumar | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:03 AM IST
Analysts say state-run Punjab and Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra are the two likely candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society,” Modi said.(PTI)
“The budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society,” Modi said.(PTI)
budget

Self-reliance is at the heart of budget exercise, says PM Modi

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:37 AM IST
Modi says the budget will enhance ease of living for common man and bring positive changes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of the BSE as Sensex soars over 1,800 points; currently at 48,172.85 after Union Budget 2021-22, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A file photo of the BSE as Sensex soars over 1,800 points; currently at 48,172.85 after Union Budget 2021-22, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
budget

A booster shot for bulls in best budget day rise

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:10 AM IST
"This is not a populist budget. It prioritised growth over fiscal prudence... Markets have loved it," says Prabhat Awasthi, Nomura India head.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP