Union Budget is pro-corporate, nothing for poor: CPI
- "It is a pro-corporate, pro-big businesses budget. It is pro-international finance capital, the FDI. So, this budget has nothing for the poor, for the suffering masses," CPI General Secretary D Raja told reporters
The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday criticised the union budget, claiming it was pro-corporate and big businesses and has nothing for the poor. The budget opened up agriculture, insurance sector and 'everything' for foreign direct investment (FDI), party General Secretary D Raja said, adding a fitting reply would be given for the "anti-people" budget.
"This budget is the continuation of the aggressive, pro- corporate economic policies the Modi government has been pursuing. It is a pro-corporate, pro-big businesses budget. It is pro-international finance capital, the FDI. So, this budget has nothing for the poor, for the suffering masses," he told reporters here.
The country ranked 116 in the World Banks human capital index and was also home to "largest number of hungry people" in the world while one in six children was malnourished, Raja claimed, quoting from an international survey. "What is the response (to these) from this budget? I want to ask the Modi government... What is the meaning of 'Atma Nirbhar?" he asked.
The CPI leader, now in the city to attend the party's National Council meeting, said the budget opened up agriculture, insurance sector and everything for FDI. "That's why the budget is pro-corporate and anti-poor." Raja also said the budget has let down the youth when the country was facing 'unprecedented' levels of 'unemployment'.
"We are charging the Modi government with promoting a communal, pro-corporate, fascist regime which we need to fight. This budget has made it clear. ... even under such a difficult pandemic situation, the government hasnt cared for the poor people and we will give our fitting reply by mobilising against this anti-people budget, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways to monetise freight corridor assets, focus on national plan 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget silent on 'agricultural unrest', ignores 'entire north India': Punjab FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget is pro-corporate, nothing for poor: CPI
- "It is a pro-corporate, pro-big businesses budget. It is pro-international finance capital, the FDI. So, this budget has nothing for the poor, for the suffering masses," CPI General Secretary D Raja told reporters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will accelerate recovery, give direction': NITI Aayog CEO lauds 'superb' budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt earmarks ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccine in Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech hails ₹35k cr budget allocation for Covid-19 vaccination
- Welcoming the proposal for ₹35,000 crore outlay for Covid-19 vaccines, city-based Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said "Its a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement., providing ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget: SII, Bharat Biotech hail Sitharaman for increased healthcare spending
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021 proposes agri infra cess of 100% on alcoholic beverages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget shows India’s confidence: PM Narendra Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interest on employee contribution to PF above ₹2.5 lakh a year, now taxable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: What startups get from this year's Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy; to phase out old and unfit vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India disinvestment to be completed in 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget for tourism ministry slashed by 19%, industry unhappy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox