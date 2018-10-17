Today in New Delhi, India
‘We’re back!’: YouTube restores service one hour after widespread outages

YouTube users reported issues with its services and took to Twitter to complain about broadcasting issues.

business Updated: Oct 17, 2018 09:51 IST
Kul Bhushan
Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
youtube,youtube outage,google
YouTube users reported issues with its services and took to Twitter to complain about broadcasting issues.(Reuters)

YouTube resumed services after suffering about an hour-long global outage on Wednesday morning.

Along with the main streaming platform, YouTube’s other products YouTube Music and YouTube TV were also affected. Both desktop and mobile versions of the platform were impacted.

“We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know,” said YouTube in a tweet after acknowledging the outage.

The company, however, did not disclose the reason behind the outage.

According to downdetector, a website that tracks online services around the world, reports a big spike in number of outage reports around 7am. Majority of users faced issues with videos while some also experienced problems with the desktop version of the application.

The Live Outage map shows YouTube went down in parts of Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific and India.

YouTube users around the world faced major outage on Wednesday morning (Downdetector)

Shortly after YouTube went down, users took to Twitter to report the problem.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 07:46 IST

