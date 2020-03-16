e-paper
Sensex tanks over 1,800 points, Nifty below 9,500 amid coronavirus worry

business Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm in Mumbai
Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm in Mumbai(PTI Photo)
         

Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Monday as global sell-off continued after the US Federal Reserve slashed key interest rates amid fears of fast spreading coronavirus.

Sensex cracked over 1,800 points or nearly 5% at 32,415.03. Nifty was down 432 points or 4.34% at 9,522.85.

The Indian rupee opened lower at 74.11 against US dollar versus Friday’s close of 73.91

