Sensex tanks over 1,800 points, Nifty below 9,500 amid coronavirus worry

business

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:35 IST

Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Monday as global sell-off continued after the US Federal Reserve slashed key interest rates amid fears of fast spreading coronavirus.

Sensex cracked over 1,800 points or nearly 5% at 32,415.03. Nifty was down 432 points or 4.34% at 9,522.85.

The Indian rupee opened lower at 74.11 against US dollar versus Friday’s close of 73.91